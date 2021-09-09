Critics argue against Texas abortion lawsuit

The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution." Critics dismissed the DoJ's actions as "audacious." (Sept. 9)

