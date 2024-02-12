Critics: Bill cutting protections from PFAS toxic chemicals a step backward for Indiana

The definition of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly called "forever chemicals," widely accepted: They are toxic chemicals that are dangerous to human health, accumulate in nature and people’s bodies, and take thousands of years to break down.

Despite that near universal acknowledgment, Hoosier lawmakers are advancing a bill to change the definition of PFAS — but only in Indiana. In other words, chemicals deemed harmful in every other state will no longer be considered dangerous in Indiana.

In fact, Indiana — already one of the country's most polluted states, according to federal EPA data — wouldn’t even recognize those materials as PFAS.

“This bill makes no sense at all,” said Gretchen Salter, a strategic advisor for Safer States, a national alliance of environmental health organizations working to provide for a healthier world. “I don’t know why anyone would want to limit a state’s authority to regulate chemicals that the world has recognized are toxic and harmful to the public.”

Proponents of House Bill 1399, including the chemical manufacturing industry, say the change is needed to preserve essential uses of PFAS in items such as medical devices or semiconductors. No one in Indiana, however, is proposing to prohibit those uses.

PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been discovered in at least 45% of the nations drinking water supply, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey.

That leaves the bill looking like a solution seeking a problem, but critics say the goal appears to be more spurious: To prevent Indiana from regulating many non-essential uses of toxic PFAS in the future. This could include clothing, cookware and cosmetics.

Rep. Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, said she questions why anyone would “fight for this to be in products like baby clothing and play mats?”

“The danger here is the public could be misled,” Bauer said. “We can’t pretend we don’t know these chemicals are harming the health and safety of people in our community.”

Indiana stands out for the wrong reasons

In the last two years, Indiana lawmakers appeared to recognize the potential harm caused by forever chemicals. They passed two bills to help protect firefighters, who encounter PFAS in their gear, and raise awareness about their potential exposure. Both were authored by Bauer. The state also launched a program to help phase out firefighting foam that contains PFAS.

"Where we were once leaders in this effort," Bauer said, "we are now gathering national attention” for the opposite reason.

Advocates that work closely on PFAS issues across the country say the new bill — authored by Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper — is part of a national push to change the definition of PFAS so certain manufacturers can continue using them in their products.

Lindauer did not respond to multiple IndyStar requests for comment.

While there also have been similar attempts in other states to change the definition, Salter said, none have been approved. To the contrary, some other states are regulating PFAS and eliminating it from some consumer products.

Salter of Safer States said, “if this bill passes, Indiana will be the first state to actually move backward on PFAS.”

There are more than 14,000 chemicals and compounds within the various classes of PFAS, but Lindauer’s bill would strip as many as 5,000 from the list of toxic chemicals in Indiana, experts said. Salter and others opposed to bill worry about the precedent it could set with far-reaching impacts elsewhere if Indiana is the first domino to fall.

What is an essential use of PFAS?

The American Chemistry Council — an industry trade association for chemical companies — sent two representatives from Washington D.C. to Indiana to speak on the legislation during the House Environmental Affairs Committee hearing. Accepted as experts, though they don’t have scientific backgrounds, they testified that the change is needed to protect essential uses of PFAS, such as in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Most everyone — including critics of the bill — agreed essential uses should be exempt until better alternatives are available. But Bauer, who serves on the House environmental committee, and others argued those specific uses should be carved out for current law, rather than changing the definition of thousands of other PFAS chemicals.

As written, HB 1399 would also prevent future regulation of non-essential uses of PFAS in children’s clothing, carpets, cookware and more — products people are actually exposed to on a regular basis.

While HB 1399's proponents are advertising these PFAS as being "safer" and "more stable," Indiana University environmental chemist Marta Venier said they still pose a danger.

“They do break down to the same compounds that will be regulated (by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) in water soon," said Venier, who has researched PFAS for years. "So at the end of the day they are not any safer than other PFAS.”

University of Notre Dame professor Graham Peaslee, also a nationally recognized PFAS expert, agreed: "I've never met a good PFAS."

Keeping Hoosiers in the dark

This bill will not immediately change things in Indiana, given there are no existing or pending state regulations of PFAS that prohibit their use. Still, it will have significant implications for Hoosiers, experts and advocates warn.

If the bill become law, products required to have a "contains PFAS" label in other states could be marketed as "PFAS-free" in Indiana. Bauer said that may prevent Hoosiers from choosing alternative products if reducing exposure to forever chemical is important to them.

Indiana State Representative Maureen Bauer, D-South Bend, speaks during a House session at the Indiana Statehouse. Bauer has led some of Indiana's efforts to protect Hoosiers and firefighters from toxic PFAS chemicals, and now is opposing a bill that would weaken protections.

Peaslee said he is not surprised this bill is being tested in Indiana because of its history as a manufacturing and pro-business state.

“But is this bill what Hoosiers want? I don’t think so,” the Notre Dame professor said. “Everyone is drinking and breathing what is coming off these products.”

The bill passed out of the House by a 64-30 vote along party lines. Now in the Senate, it has been referred to the Environmental committee but has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. Committee meetings will resume again this week.

