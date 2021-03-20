Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law

  • A demonstrator holds the Portuguese message "Vaccination saves lives", below, during a performance with a protester dressed as death and wearing a mock presidential sash, during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. The banner at top reads "Bolsonaro genocide." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators protest the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. The signs read in Portuguese "Almost 300,000 dead. Bolsonaro genocide", left, and "Vaccinations save lives." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Demonstrators hold crosses to represent people who have died of COVID-19 behind the Portuguese phrase "Bolsonaro genocide" as they protest the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • A demonstrator dressed as death and wearing a mock presidential sash walks outside Planalto presidential palace during a protest against the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Photographed through a fence, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters as he leaves the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Photographed through a fence, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gets into a car after talking to supporters as he leaves the presidential residence, Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
1 / 6

Virus Outbreak Brazil

A demonstrator holds the Portuguese message "Vaccination saves lives", below, during a performance with a protester dressed as death and wearing a mock presidential sash, during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. The banner at top reads "Bolsonaro genocide." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MAURICIO SAVARESE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police in Brazil are starting to employ a dictatorship-era national security law against critics of President Jair Bolsonaro, while lawyers and activists rally to provide them with legal help and accuse the government of trying to silence dissent.

On Friday, demonstrators challenged police in the capital by parading with anti-Bolsonaro signs a day after four protesters were detained. They had called the president “genocidal” for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and displayed a cartoon depicting him next to a Nazi swastika. Officers took no action Friday as about 40 people protested for an hour.

The national security law, which dates from 1983, near the end of the country's military dictatorship, makes it a crime to harm the heads of the three branches of government or expose them to danger. The vague measure has recently been used to detain or investigate Bolsonaro critics.

Geography teacher Katia Garcia said she showed up in front of the president's office Friday because the arrests had inspired her.

“They were jailed because the description ‘genocidal’ suits our president very well,” Garcia said, wearing a face mask and face shield. “He has contributed to our health care system collapsing, for the lack of vaccines. Police can’t silence us.”

There have been previous news-making charges against prominent critics of the president, including a newspaper columnist, a political cartoonist and a popular YouTube star, but the law is increasingly being employed against ordinary citizens. Courts haven't upheld any of the arrests so far, but lawyers are expressing alarm that the tactic is becoming commonplace.

Both demonstrations in Brasilia called for Bolsonaro’s impeachment due to his administration’s alleged failings in the pandemic, which has caused almost 290,000 deaths in Brazil. The country has reported nearly 3,000 deaths each day this week.

On several instances, the president has complained that he is being unfairly vilified, most recently Thursday night during a live Facebook broadcast.

“They call me a dictator. I want you to point at one thing I did in two years and two months that was autocratic,” he said while complaining about a newspaper column that used the word genocidal to describe him.

Brasilia police said Thursday that the four detained protesters violated the national security law “as they showed a Swastika in association to the symbol of the president of the Republic.” But Brazil’s federal police force, which decides whether cases brought by local police deserve to go ahead in national security crimes, dismissed the case and released three of the four demonstrators. One was held on an outstanding warrant from a previous case.

Federal police have conducted more than 80 investigations under the security law during Bolsonaro's first two years, and more than 10 in the first 45 days of 2021, according to the newspaper O Globo. The yearly average before the conservative leader took office was 11.

The cases appear to almost entirely target Bolsonaro’s critics, human rights organizations and activists say.

One case last year involved a sociologist and a businessman who paid for two billboards that insulted Bolsonaro by saying he wasn't worth a gnawed piece of fruit. That investigation was requested by Justice Minister André Mendonça, who called it a crime against the president’s reputation. It was dismissed in October.

On Friday night, unsuccessful presidential candidate Ciro Gomes said the federal police are investigating him for calling the president “a thief” in a radio interview in November. The request for the probe was signed by Bolsonaro himself, Gomes said on his social media channels.

“I don't particularly care about this act against me, but I think it is serious that Bolsonaro tries to intimidate opponents and adversaries,” the left-leaning Gomes said.

On Monday, police invoked the national security law to force Felipe Neto, a popular YouTuber, to give testimony after he referred to Bolsonaro as "genocidal" in one of his broadcasts. Federal police dismissed the case two days later amid a public outcry.

Neto, who was named by Time magazine lasts year as one of the world's 100 most influential people, was also targeted in November with allegations of corrupting minors. Those charges were also dropped.

“From the start, I knew that this attempt at intimidation was not aimed at scaring me. It was to scare the Brazilian people,” Neto told The Associated Press by phone.

“I have means to defend myself, but most teachers, journalists and members of civil society do not,” added Neto, who this week set up a legal defense fund to help anyone who faces similar charges for criticizing Bolsonaro and needs an attorney.

O Globo said in an editorial Friday that the spirit of the national security law runs counter to Brazil’s constitution in the promotion of civil liberties.

“The national security law should be revoked and replaced by a more modern tool that is capable of reconciliating the protection of the rule of law and the respect to individual rights,” the newspaper said. “Among those are the full — and essential — freedom of speech.”

___ Associated Press photojournalist Eraldo Peres in Brasilia contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Fortescue Metals Group Limited ( ASX:FMG ) by taking...

  • Heavy rain, flash flooding batter Australia's east coast

    Australia's east coast was smashed by heavy rains on Saturday, sparking dangerous flash flooding that forced the evacuation of multiple regions as the fast-moving waters unmoored houses, engulfed roads, stranded towns and cut power lines. In Sydney, the country's biggest city, authorities pleaded for people to stay at home as a major dam overflowed and a mini-tornado tore through a western suburb. Most of the coast of New South Wales (NSW) state, which is home to about a third of Australia's 25 million people, has already seen March rainfall records broken and authorities warned the downpour was likely to continue for several days.

  • Rep. Chip Roy calls Texas lynching an example of justice, then doubles down: 'I meant it'

    “There’s old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,” Chip Roy said at a hearing about Asian American hate crimes.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed any risks. * Coronavirus-related deaths in the European region surpassed 1 million as vaccination efforts attempt to keep up with new variants causing a third wave of infections that could once again overwhelm hospitals. * Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track.

  • Medicaid incentive so far not enough to sway holdout states

    Democrats' nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package includes a big financial incentive for the states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans. The Associated Press surveyed top Republican elected officials in the dozen states that have resisted expanding coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama's heath care law. “Gov. McMaster isn’t for sale, regardless of whatever ill-conceived ‘incentives’ congressional Democrats may come up with,” spokesman Brian Symmes said in a statement.

  • Top U.S., China diplomats have public spat as Alaska summit opens

    The contentious on-camera exchanges were a clear departure from the light pleasantries traditionally offered before diplomatic discussions.

  • Afghan president dismisses interior minister amid spate of attacks

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dismissed Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi, the national security council said in a statement on Friday, amid a spate of attacks against the country's security forces. The current chief of army staff General Yasin Zia has been appointed acting defence minister until Asadullah Khalid recovers from an illness which has hospitalised him for months, the statement also said. It did not give further details on Andarabi's dismissal but a senior security official said the former minister had failed to arrest a militia commander whose forces shot down a helicopter in central Wardak province on Thursday killing nine security force members.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Almost a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday as EU and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations. The end of suspensions will kick off a test of public confidence, both in the shot and in drug regulators whose conclusions are under unprecedented scrutiny, as virus variants spread and the global death toll, now at nearly 2.7 million, rises. Indonesia joined Germany, France and others in re-administering the shots after they suspended vaccinations on reports of around 30 cases of rare brain blood clots, after millions of injections, that sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine if there was a link.

  • UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s

    Britain is facing a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine supplies that may delay the start of shots for people under 50 after deliveries from two suppliers were curtailed due to production and testing issues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the delays as the inevitable consequence of a complicated program. “That is because of a delay in a shipment from the Serum Institute, who are doing a Herculean job in producing vaccines in such large quantities, and because of a batch that we currently have in the U.K. that needs to be retested as part of our vigorous safety program,"' he told reporters Thursday at a Downing Street news conference.

  • Tell us why you love Portugal for the chance to win an overnight stay worth £250

    The cover story of Sunday’s Telegraph Travel section celebrates Portugal – a country close to British hearts which has just been given the green light for travel, once holidays are permitted. If you have been there, we’d love to know what charmed you, whether it was the climate, the beaches, the food, the golf or indeed the musical language. Do you long to return to a favourite spot on the Algarve, or a special hotel or resort in Porto or Lisbon? And let’s not forget the islands of Madeira and the Azores. The reader who sends in the best entry wins an overnight stay for two people, worth £250. About the provider England’s Coast (englandscoast.com) is the clever tool that showcases the whole of England’s spectacular coastline. Holidaymakers can browse 2,000 coastal businesses, including accommodation, restaurants, activities and attractions to research a day trip or a longer break, build an itinerary and book directly. Research the best the coastline has to offer – from beautiful beaches, historic landmarks and top venues for seafood, to under-the-radar coastal towns, wildlife hotspots, superb cycling trails and coastal walks. The prize The Bamburgh Castle Inn: win a seaside stay for two, worth £250, at The Bamburgh Castle Inn (part of the award-winning The Inn Collection Group; inncollectiongroup.com). Located in the jolly Northumberland fishing village of Seahouses, the inn overlooks the harbour and dramatic coastline towards its namesake Bamburgh Castle. The winner will enjoy an overnight stay in a balcony sea-view room with panoramic views towards the famous Farne Islands and Longstone Lighthouse. Also included is a delicious two-course dinner plus a full Northumberland breakfast. Subject to availability and the hotel’s T&Cs. Certain black-out dates may apply. Other conditions specific to the hotel may also apply. How to enter Email your entry (no more than 150 words) with your name, address and phone number, by midnight on Wednesday March 24, to yoursay@telegraph.co.uk. Only one voucher can be won per person and the prize is non-transferable. Other T&Cs apply. See telegraph.co.uk/tt-yourtravels for details.

  • Florida House OK's campus 'viewpoint diversity' measure

    A Republican-led effort promoting ideological diversity on college campuses won approval Thursday in the Florida House after sparking debate over intellectual freedom, free speech and liberal bias in the state's public institutions of higher education. Florida is among about a dozen states debating legislation over free speech on campuses, many of the measures pursued by Republicans concerned about conservative views being drowned out by liberal voices. The measure would take stock of any bias by requiring colleges and universities to identify the prevailing political views on campuses statewide.

  • Barca chase Atletico, French showdown and prolific strikers duel - what to watch in Europe

    Robert Lewandowski comes up against another of the Bundesliga's hottest strikers, Atletico Madrid look to keep Barcelona at arm's length in Spain and there is a huge showdown at the top of the table in France.

  • Police officer who attacked woman spared jail, prompting outcry from politicians

    A police officer who attacked a lone woman as she walked home at night has been spared jail, prompting outcry from leading female politicians. Pc Oliver Banfield, an officer for West Midlands Police, admitted to a charge of assault in January against Emma Homer, 36, after grabbing her around the neck in July last year. Ms Homer, a mother of two, said being attacked by a police officer had shaken her belief system “to the core”. After Banfield’s lawyer argued that he should not have to do community service because it would be “difficult” for him to work with criminals, he was on Friday handed a curfew and ordered to pay compensation to his victim at Leicester Magistrates' Court. Harriet Harman, the Labour MP, said Banfield’s sentence for the “terrifying” ordeal is proof that the “system fails women and protects men”.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is now streaming on HBO Max after a 3-year fan campaign. Here's why Snyder credits the app Vero with helping to make it a reality.

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. The social platform Vero was Snyder's platform of choice leading up to its release.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

    Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol