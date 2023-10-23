Critics Bring The Receipts Over Trump's New Claim About Sidney Powell

Donald Trump is suddenly claiming Sidney Powell was never his attorney, but reporters and social media users were quick to jog his memory.

The former president posted on Truth Social on Sunday morning that the election-denying lawyer “WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS.”

The post followed Thursday’s news that Powell had reached a deal with Fulton County prosecutors handling the Georgia racketeering case against Trump and 17 others over an alleged plot to change the state’s 2020 election results.

Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors related to intentionally interfering with an election.

In exchange for her cooperation with prosecutors, Powell must serve six years of probation, pay a fine of $6,000 and write an apology to Georgia residents.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), people promptly pointed out someone who contradicts Trump’s latest version of events: Trump, in 2020.

Trump announced in a tweet on Nov. 15, 2020, that Powell had joined his “truly great” legal team, weeks after losing the election to President Joe Biden, as the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake noted.

Trump 2020: Sidney Powell has joined my legal team!



Trump after Powell flipped: Sidney Powell was not on my legal team. pic.twitter.com/cyrRCiHjGE — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 22, 2023

Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , who led the legal charge to overturn the 2020 results, also made comments explicitly to the contrary.

At a now-infamous press conference on Nov. 19, 2020, Giuliani introduced himself, Powell and others as members of Trump’s legal team, saying, “We’re representing President Trump and we’re representing the Trump campaign.”

Trump is now lying and saying Sidney Powell was never his attorney. Here is Rudy Giuliani in November 2020 introducing Sidney Powell as a lawyer for both Donald Trump and the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/mPOQxyEH8f — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 22, 2023

Powell testified under oath before the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump had asked her to be “special counsel to address the election issues.”

Video of that moment from her deposition was shown at one of the panel’s congressional hearings last year.

Donald Trump: ‘I don’t know Sidney Powell, never met her, don’t know anything about her, maybe I took a picture with her one time. I take a lot of pictures…’



Sidney Powell: pic.twitter.com/AVk58d6aUK — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2023

Some people, including HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, also noted that if Trump claims Powell was never his attorney, then that means he was never entitled to attorney-client privilege — a tidbit that prosecutors might find useful.

Jack Smith and Fani Willis, if you’re listening and were ever worried about having to pierce attorney-client privilege with Sidney Powell, you can stop. pic.twitter.com/7GYqKsNCEm — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 22, 2023

See some of the other posts about Trump’s claim below:

Oh, so NOW Trump says that Sidney Powell was NEVER his attorney? Funny how he called her that when she was busy spreading election lies, and when he wanted to make her SPECIAL COUNSEL to investigate non-existent election fraud. But now that she’s pleaded guilty? “I BARELY KNEW… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 22, 2023

Sidney Powell & Kenneth Chesebro illegally tried to overturn the 2020 elections. Trump lawyer Powell pleaded guilty to election interference. Chesebro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to file false documents in Trump fake electors plot.



Who do you think they took instructions from? https://t.co/iH4t3lMmdF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 22, 2023

Now that Sidney Powell has flipped on him, Trump is claiming she was never on his legal team. Sorry, @realDonaldTrump, but the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/7FpjCSDcle — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) October 22, 2023

He has never met her. She was just the campaign legal team's coffee girl.



😂😂😂



Trump claims Sidney Powell was 'never' his attorney after her guilty plea in Georgia election case. https://t.co/OLJ59Qf9lp — Covie (@covie_93) October 22, 2023

Donald Trump said today that Sidney Powell was ‘never his lawyer & never represented him.’

So who are you going to believe, Donald Trump or Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/96ksOFVrBc — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 22, 2023

Trump pulls his usual stunt with Sidney Powell, who has now flipped on him: “I don’t know Sidney Powell. I may have met her once or twice, or posed for a picture with her, but that’s it”. Oh, and the stable genius still doesn’t know how to spell “stolen”. pic.twitter.com/vQREHNwDLl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 22, 2023

