7

Critics call out Biden administration for not walking away from Iran nuclear deal despite recent rhetoric

Benjamin Weinthal
·7 min read

The Biden’s administration’s Iran policy, beset by criticism that it is too dovish on Tehran’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters and the clerical’s regime ambition to build a nuclear weapons device, is facing new blowback from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, former American ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, and European politicians.

Critics say the Biden administration’s statements over this month show its fealty to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal, that, according to one U.S. think tank study, would funnel $275 billion in benefits to Tehran in its first year and $1 trillion by 2030.

A spokesman for Senator Cruz, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that "Sen. Cruz believes that the Biden administration is ideologically obsessed with reentering a nuclear deal with Iran, and that they are doing everything possible to keep that possibility open. He believes that they prioritize the deal above other critical interests they claim they have, including supporting the women-led protests against the Iranian regime and helping our Ukrainian allies take out the Russian and Iranian forces using drones to devastate Ukrainian military and civilian targets."

The spokesman added that the senator "fully expects the administration to deepen their obsession, including continuing to enable nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia despite Congressional sanctions if they think it's politically possible."

US-EUROPEANS SUBMIT DRAFT RESOLUTION CRITICIZING IRAN TO IAEA BOARD

The London-based Iran International news organization reported that Biden’s Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley recently conducted meetings with Iran's ambassador to the U.N., Saeed Iravani, "at least three times in the last two months."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about the meetings State Department spokesperson Ned Price told Fox News Digital that "We have made clear that we have the means to deliver specific and firm messages to Iran when it is in America’s interest to do so. We have consistently conveyed three messages to Iran: stop killing peaceful protesters, stop selling weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians, and release the Americans you have wrongfully detained. We also use every available opportunity to make clear that we will take necessary steps to protect American citizens."

Price added, "I am not going to get into details about how we deliver these messages, but we do so in close coordination with allies and partners and make no apologies for delivering them firmly and consistently."

Haley told Fox News Digital, "The IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] is a terrorist organization, plain and simple. Europe should have blacklisted them years ago. Every day the farce of reviving the Iran deal continues is another day the world is less safe."

The Trump administration classified the IRGC a terrorist entity in 2019.

In response to criticism by Cruz and Haley, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "The JCP­OA has not been on the agenda for months. It is not our focus. Since September, our focus has been on standing up for the fundamental freedoms of the Iranian people and countering Iran's deepening military partnership with Russia and its support for Russia's war in Ukraine."

The spokesperson added, "President Biden is absolutely committed to never allowing Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. We believe diplomacy is the best way to achieve that goal on a sustainable and verifiable basis, and that the alternatives are worse."

IRAN GOVERNMENT'S PROTEST CRACKDOWN KILLS DOZENS OF CHILDREN, PROMPTS CALLS FOR REMOVAL FROM UNITED NATIONS

Iranian revolutionary guard members marching
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council echoed the State Department.

"The JCPOA is not our focus right now. It’s not on the agenda. Iran is killing its young people and selling UAVs to Russia to kill Ukrainians. Our focus is on practical ways to confront them in these areas. Regardless of the nuclear talks, we will continue to confront Iran’s behavior in the region, protect our troops, including with military forces when necessary, and support the brave Iranian people demanding their basic rights and dignity – which this regime has long denied them. We will continue taking action to impose costs on those who commit violence against peaceful protesters or otherwise seek to suppress their rights," said the N.S.C. spokesperson.

The European Union (EU) on Monday declined to sanction the massive 125,000-strong military without a court decision from an EU nation that declares the IRGC is engaged in terrorist activities.

"It is something that cannot be decided without a court... decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because I don't like you," Josep Borrell, the top EU diplomat, said.

EU diplomats told Reuters last week the bloc was set to add 37 names to a blacklist of Iranian people and entities banned from traveling to Europe and subject to an asset freeze.

The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution last week, urging that IRGC be included on the bloc’s terror list. The commander of the IRGC and Iran’s parliamentary speaker threatened the EU with consequences should it proscribe the IRGC a terrorist organization.

EU Parliament building
File photo shows the flags of the member states of the European Union blow in the wind at dusk in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution last week urging the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be added to the bloc's terrorism list.

IRAN EXECUTES 2 MORE MEN DETAINED AMID NATIONWIDE PROTESTS

Charlie Weimers, a conservative Swedish member of the European Parliament (MEP), told Fox News Digital with respect to classifying the IRGC a terrorist entity: "The henchman of the Islamist Regime should face the toughest possible measures from the West."

Weimers, a strong supporter of Iranian dissidents who oppose the clerical regime, added, "The Obama Iran deal [JCPOA] softens pressure on the Mullah’s and hurts our ally, Israel. Continuing JCPOA negotiations undermines European and American security interests by granting Russia influence through a seat at the table. It is unfathomable that some in Europe still cling to deal from a bygone area."

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, told Fox News Digital, "The EU remains stuck in a terrible appeasement mindset toward Iran. The refusal to add the IRGC to the terror blacklist is shameful but not surprising. The EU has been kowtowing to Iran for years." He said it is "inexcusable and a disgrace" for the EU to not confront the "world largest state sponsor of terrorism."

The U.S. State Department has routinely designated Iran’s regime the planet’s worst state-sponsor of terrorism.

The IRGC, which oversees the Basij militia, has played a key role in smashing protests against the clerical regime sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September.

The Iranian regime’s notorious morality police arrested and allegedly tortured to death the 22-year-old Amini for reportedly violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code that she cover her hair with a hijab.

US NAVY HALTS IRANIAN SMUGGLING VESSEL, FINDS OVER 2,000 ASSAULT RIFLES

Question marks over the sustainability of reviving the JCPOA are coming from quarters that previously were wedded to the Iran deal. Hannah Neumann, a German Green member of the MEP, said "How can we speak about reviving the JCPOA if the only thing that comes out is the international recognition that the regime urgently needs? The time for an ambiguous policy is over. As long as the brutal protests continue, we should not negotiate. As long as the IRGC terrorize their own people and the region, we should treat them as terrorists."

The German Green party has long been a zealous supporter of the JCPOA. Germany’s Green Party Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock  advocates the JCPOA and is now facing criticism from the opposition Christian Democratic Union Party for her alleged failure to sanction the IRGC.

Fox News Digital sent a press query to the German foreign ministry.

Iran
A huge mural of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Iran's Supreme Leader painted next to a smaller one of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, right, seen on Motahari street on March 8, 2020 in Tehran, Iran. The message on the wall reads, "The power and influence and dignity of America in the world is on the fall and extermination" and on top of the building, another slogan reads "We are standing till the end."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United Kingdom is also reviewing the worth of returning to the JCPOA following the regime execution of a dual British-Iranian national, Alireza Akbari, in January, according to a report in The Sunday Telegraph. The paper wrote "The U.K. is reconsidering its support for the Iran nuclear deal following the execution…The Sunday Telegraph understands."

A British withdrawal from the deal would mean a severe setback to one of President Biden’s top foreign policy goals.

Recommended Stories

  • State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

    A Tanzanian cargo ship sank Tuesday in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port's dock No. 9. IRNA said rescue teams transferred the ship's crew to safety.

  • EU imposes new Iran sanctions, won't brand Guards 'terrorists' for now

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organisations, including units of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, blaming them for a "brutal" crackdown on protesters and other human rights abuses. The United States and Britain have also issued new sanctions against Iran, reflecting a deterioration in the West's already dire relations with Tehran in recent months. Foreign ministers from the EU's 27 member countries agreed the measures at a meeting in Brussels.

  • China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 - study

    LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Loans committed by China's two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by the Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) and the China Development Bank (CDB) have fallen every year since hitting a record in 2016 as the lenders scaled back financing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. "We expect an overall shift toward lower volume, higher quality investment from China," Kevin Gallagher, director of the university's Global Development Policy Center, told Reuters.

  • Álvaro Colom, former president of Guatemala, dies at 71

    Former Guatemala President Álvaro Colom, who governed from 2008 to 2012 and supported a United Nations anti-corruption mission that later investigated him, died Monday, lawmakers from his party announced. “I deeply lament the death of ex-President Colom, a man of profound democratic convictions and great social sensibility,” said Guatemalan lawmaker Orlando Blanco, leader of the center-left National Unity of Hope Party in Congress. Current President Alejandro Giammattei expressed his condolences to Colom's family and friends via Twitter.

  • Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up

    PARIS (Reuters) -The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe's other luxury goods companies will offer glimpses of the toll of last year's COVID-related disruptions in China, even as the companies roll out pricey new collections tied to the Year of the Rabbit. They are expected to see a deceleration in sales growth over the quarter as the post-pandemic splurge on designer fashions begins to ease in the United States and Europe.

  • U.S., Israel launch military exercise to send message to Iran, others

    The U.S. and Israel began a massive joint military exercise Monday to show Iran and others the U.S. is not too distracted by Ukraine to mobilize a large force.

  • Sarasota Oath Keeper convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Joseph Hackett, 52, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and four other charges Monday. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 year in prison.

  • A ‘willing partner’ emerges in Washington’s search for a new airport site

    The three finalists revealed in October have faced stiff objections from elected officials, nearby residents and farmers.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • US announces more sanctions on Iran over deadly crackdown on protests

    The Biden administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran related to serious human rights abuses against Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating against the Islamic regime since September. The sanctions target Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization, and an IRGC financial cooperative. It is the…

  • Kamala Harris omits right to 'life' when quoting Declaration of Independence in abortion speech

    Vice President Kamala Harris left out including the right to life when quoting the Declaration of Independence during remarks about abortion access.

  • Libya country profile

    Provides an overview of Libya, including key events and facts about this major oil producer

  • Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

    Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed’s drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don’t seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth. Wall Street has a more sanguine view: With inflation cooling from painful highs, investors are betting that the Fed will stop hiking rates soon, pause for a bit and then start cutting rates toward the end of the year to combat what many on Wall Street expect will be a mild recession.

  • U.S. supports Serbia's move to commit to future in EU - ambassador

    The United States supports Serbia's intention to pursue an international plan to normalise ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday. "It's really about Serbia's future and about relationships that Serbia needs," Christopher Hill told reporters in Belgrade, capital of the Balkan country, an ally of Russia. Both Kosovo and Serbia aim to join the European Union and in order to complete that process, both parties need to resolve outstanding issues and build good neighbourly relations.

  • Italy confirms Samp-T missile-defense donation to Ukraine

    The Rome government is teaming with fellow weapon user France to send the system to Ukraine, as Russian missiles and drones batter civilian infrastructure.

  • Buttigieg, Pelosi announce $400M federal grant for Golden Gate Bridge: 'manifestation of America'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced a $400 million federal grant to provide improvements to the Golden Gate Bridge.

  • New York City to use Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to house asylum seekers: 'Our city is at its breaking point'

    New York City, which says it has seen 41,000 asylum seekers arrive since last spring, is opening a shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal as Mayor Eric Adams repeats call for help.

  • Journalist deaths jumped 50% in 2022, led by Ukraine, Mexico

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Killings of journalists around the world jumped by 50% in 2022 compared to the previous year, driven largely by attacks in Ukraine, Mexico and Haiti. According to a report Tuesday by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 67 news media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, the highest number since 2018. Journalists in the three countries say the increased danger has forced them to work under extreme stress.

  • Pres says Serbia faces international isolation over Kosovo

    Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan for normalizing relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country's president Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hardline rhetoric. Serbia received that warning last week during a visit by a group of U.S. and European envoys who have stepped up efforts to defuse longtime tensions in the volatile Balkan region amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Serbia must talk, take part in dialogue and continue its European road,” Vucic said.

  • Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Were Seen Holding Hands In NYC After Her #IAMSINGLE Post

    On Saturday, January 21, Selena Gomez was spotted in new York City holding hands with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart.