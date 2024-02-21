Critics Celebrate As Trump Sabotages His Own Party’s Efforts Again: ‘Keep It Up’

Donald Trump trashed mail-in voting again, and people who wanted him to lose the election were all for it.

At a town hall event hosted by Fox News on Tuesday in South Carolina, host Laura Ingraham asked the former president to address voter concerns about mail-in ballots.

“What are you going to do to make sure we don’t have problems going forward?” she asked.

“If you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud,” Trump replied, repeating a lie he’s been telling for years.

“OK, well, there’s mail-in voting in Florida, and you won huge,” Ingraham shot back, referring to Trump’s 2020 victory in the state over President Joe Biden.

Trump has persistently attacked mail-in voting as rife with fraud, which he falsely claims cost him the 2020 election, even though he himself has voted by mail.

Following a disappointing midterm result for Republicans, party officials have amped up efforts to change voter attitudes about the process, encouraging Republican voters to request mail-in ballots and vote early.

Trump has both supported and then repeatedly undermined that messaging.

“Way to shave off a percent or two, Donnie. Keep it up,” Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, posted on X.

Other social media users who seemingly identified as Democrats encouraged Republicans to heed Trump’s message.

See a snapshot of the reactions to his remark below.

Way to shave off a percent or two, Donnie. Keep it up. https://t.co/kPq43RG5Xv — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 21, 2024

I wholeheartedly endorse Republicans waiting until Election Day to vote. Do not vote early. Do not vote by mail. Wait wait wait. https://t.co/uRRM6bnTPt — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 21, 2024

He is so insane and self destructive. 🙃 https://t.co/kxKgPjMsA0 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) February 21, 2024

Months of the RNC’s early voting/“Bank your vote” campaign down the drain https://t.co/AQhOFLXZAZ — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) February 21, 2024

As a Democrat who enjoys winning a lot of elections, there are few things I love more than Trump trashing mail-in voting. https://t.co/lFM3OyIht3 — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 21, 2024

As a Democrat I hope all Republicans listen to Trump and never vote by mail. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 21, 2024

Donald Trump voted by mail in the 2020 election.



👉🏻 https://t.co/Vb5w8sF3hVhttps://t.co/9Xn83pXxyZ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 21, 2024

Republicans — are you listening? ONLY vote on Election Day.

That’s it.

Don’t worry if you have some unforeseen emergency that day, you’ll be fine. Totally. Believe me. https://t.co/6N3rOpmEpS — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 21, 2024

Basically Republicans, if you vote by mail the Deep State is probably going to steal it. Best to wait for Election Day. Don’t mind the lines. And if one of those canvassers comes to your door trying to get you to do it, good chance they work for Soros and are tricking you. https://t.co/QJBrA61ZHG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 21, 2024

It’s not talked about enough how Trump is just … deeply and genuinely stupid. https://t.co/z1ESBELyM0 — Matthew Rein (@MatthewARein) February 21, 2024

I hope he never stops saying this. Shut up, Laura. https://t.co/RObqN8cWD0 — Josh 🇺🇦🇬🇾🇹🇼 (@JoshGreenberg27) February 21, 2024

Related...