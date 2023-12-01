Critics Crap On DeSantis For Breaking Out A Map Full O' Feces In Newsom Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a big stink over poop in San Francisco after the Republican unveiled a map of crap in the city in a bizarre moment during his prime-time Fox News debate against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

The GOP presidential candidate broke out the plots of poop as the Democratic governor weighed in on homelessness in America by touting reform of California’s behavioral health system.

“Ron has literally the worst mental health system in America, forgive me, outside of Mississippi and Texas. And so, with all due respect of being lectured on some of these topics, Ron DeSantis is not the one I’m going to be listening to,” said Newsom before the Florida governor reached for a paper in his suit blazer.

“This is a map of San Francisco,” replied DeSantis as he showed off a map of reported “human feces” in the California city.

The map, which got a laugh out of Newsom, appears to be one on OpenTheBooks.com, which plotted instances of human waste reported in San Francisco from 2011 to 2019.

Newsom: Ron has literally the worst mental health system in America. Forgive me outside of Mississippi and Texas..



DeSantis: *hold up feces map* pic.twitter.com/mVmAHY5LsX — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2023

DeSantis’ poop problems aren’t new in clogging up his mind.

He previously claimed to see people “defecating on the sidewalk” during a visit to San Francisco and complained of poo as he criticized the “collapsed” city’s “leftist politics” in a campaign video earlier this year.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) later pushed back at DeSantis’ gripes, calling his complaints “the oldest playbook in politics to get attention.”

Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany deemed DeSantis’ map “another strong and powerful moment” from the debate, although several critics on X (formerly Twitter) mocked the Florida governor for his “print out of poops.”

