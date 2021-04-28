  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Critics decry new Oklahoma law that protects drivers who 'unintentionally' run over or kill protesters

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law last week that offers legal protections for drivers who “unintentionally” kill or injure protesters if they are attempting to “flee the scene.”

House Bill 1674, which passed last week thanks to overwhelming Republican support, also makes it a misdemeanor offense to obstruct a roadway.

The new law was passed in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place in Oklahoma and much of the country last summer in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. 

“The 1st Amendment gives us the right to peaceably assemble, not unlawfully assemble,” GOP state Rep. Kevin West, a sponsor of the bill, told Yahoo News in an email. “The language [in H.B. 1674] gives equal protection to lawful protesters as well as law abiding citizens who get caught up in dangerous, unlawful situations.”

Under the new law, anyone who obstructs a public road or highway faces a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to a year in county jail and/or a fine ranging from $100 to $5,000. Also, any driver who “unintentionally” hits a demonstrator with a car is granted civil and criminal liability protection for injuries caused, including death, while “fleeing from a riot.”

Police officers
Police officers monitoring a crowd of protesters in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The bill’s language was inspired by an incident last summer in Tulsa in which the driver of a pickup truck drove through a crowd of people on Interstate 244 who were protesting Floyd’s death. The collision left several people injured and one person paralyzed from the waist down. The driver of the pickup truck, who had his family with him in the car, however, was not charged.

“The kids cowered in the back seat because they feared for their lives,” Sen. Rob Standridge, a Republican who authored H.B. 1674, told AP. “That’s what this bill is about.”

“Hopefully everything quiets down around the country, and this bill won’t be needed for anybody, but if things come to Oklahoma like have been happening, this will protect some folks,” Standridge added in a recorded video. Stitt and Standridge did not reply to Yahoo News’ request for comment.

Similar bills are being pushed through Republican-led statehouses in other parts of the country. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an immunity-granting bill into law earlier this month, and a measure in Iowa is working its way through the Legislature.

While proponents of the bill say H.B. 1674 will protect those trapped by riots or demonstrations, critics believe the bill greatly threatens Oklahomans’ right to peacefully protest and that it will disproportionately affect Black people because it offers vague discretion to drivers to assess whether a demonstration constitutes a threat.

For Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, an Oklahoma native whose twin brother, Terence, was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer in September 2016 during a traffic stop, this bill is deeply personal.

H.B. 1674 “attacks and silences our right to assemble and protest and let our voices be heard,” Crutcher, executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, told Yahoo News in a video interview.

Protestors
A demonstration in Tulsa in response to the police shooting of Terence Crutcher. (Sue Ogrocki/AP/File)

“It means so much to me because my twin brother ... was killed by a white police officer ... and we had to take it to the streets to demand that justice be served,” she said. “Because of our right to march down the streets and our right to assemble, we were able to force the district attorney to indict [Officer] Betty Shelby within the first week.”

Shelby was charged with manslaughter in Terence’s killing but was later acquitted.

Tiffany Crutcher believes bills like these continue to put Black America in a “state of emergency.”

“This bill was created in retaliation for what took place for us shutting down highways and making them inconvenient for just a moment [last summer],” she said.

For many people, H.B. 1674 brings to mind the death of Heather Heyer, a white woman who was killed after a man rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at an Aug. 12, 2017, “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. James Alex Fields Jr. was eventually charged and convicted of first-degree murder, but critics note that if a law similar to Oklahoma’s had been in place in Virginia at the time, he might have not faced any consequences.

Andrew Porwancher, a professor of legal history at the University of Oklahoma, said he is concerned that the new law goes too far.

“H.B. 1674 might appear to be a win for conservatives, but its provisions could be employed against right-wing activists in the future,” Porwancher said in an email to Yahoo News. “Your best shot at preserving your own freedom of speech tomorrow is to protect the speech of your opponents today.”

In response to the new law, the American Civil Liberties Union issued a statement calling it an effort to “[trample] the rights and liberties of Oklahomans in favor of those with the most power and access.”

The group believes the legislation is meant to discourage people from protesting altogether.

“There is no question that this legislation chills free speech,” Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy at the ACLU of Oklahoma, told Yahoo News. “It reminded me who the Legislature thinks has a right to be afraid.”

A demonstration for racial justice
A police officer confronts protesters at a demonstration in Tulsa. (Amanda Voisard for the Washington Post via Getty Images)

McAfee said the Oklahoma Legislature too often creates laws out of isolated incidents, like the pickup truck encounter on Interstate 244, without considering the larger implications.

“We know the power of protest and public accountability in moving folks to action, and bills like this not only put our democracy in a fragile place, but laws like these put our institutions in a dangerous place as well,” she said.

But proponents of the law feel it protects everyone involved. Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, has been advocating for laws like H.B. 1674 since February.

“If you’re unlawfully blocking a roadway for the intent purpose of possibly doing damage, to scare people, to harm people,” Spencer warned in a recorded video earlier this year, “you could be treaded on with the car tires.”

“There are multiple ways to protest lawfully and have your voices heard, but attacking motorists who have nothing to do with the protest or what is being protested is not something that should be allowed,” West, the state representative, said.

H.B. 1674 will take effect on Nov. 1. Until then, the ACLU and other grassroots organizations, like the Terence Crutcher Foundation, are trying to figure out their next course of action.

For Kathryn Schumaker, a professor affiliated with the University of Oklahoma’s Institute for the American Constitutional Heritage, the new law takes the state back to a shameful era in its history and ignores the issues at the center of the protests.

“Civil rights protesters were historically described as ‘outside agitators’ who only wanted to stir up trouble,” she told Yahoo News. “In my view, this law seeks to distract from the message that protesters are trying to communicate.”

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Alan Chin/Xinhua via Getty Images (2)

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia Sheriff Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Allegedly Using Restraint Chair as Punishment

    Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is alleged to have ordered employees to strap detainees into a restraint chair and keep them there for hours.

  • Videos show police fatally shooting 22-year-old

    Alvarez, 22, was running from police, had his back turned, and appeared to have a gun in his hand when he was fatally shot by police in Chicago.

  • WMD charges added against men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal grand jury brought additional charges on Wednesday against three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying they planned to use weapons of mass destruction to blow up a bridge. Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, were charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property, the U.S. Justice Department said.

  • Arizona School Board Members Flee Meeting as Parents Protest Student Mask Mandate

    An Arizona school board canceled a meeting and called in police on Tuesday after parents entered the meeting to protest an extension of the district’s mask mandate. The Vail School Board, which oversees a district southeast of Tuscon, called 911 after parents pushed into the meeting room without wearing masks and demanded to rescind the district’s masking requirement for students and teachers. Around 100 parents, some apparently with their children, arrived to protest the mandate, with most remaining outside during the duration of the events. The district said local sheriffs advised them to leave because of crowd-control difficulties, however the sheriff’s office said the board decided to leave the meeting on their own, in comments to a local ABC affiliate. Local parents then held their own meeting and proceeded to “elect” a new school board to rescind the mask mandate. The election itself was illegitimate because school board members must be elected by the public, so the mask mandate is still in effect in the district. I'm against masking kids, but the Vail School Board did not quit; they canceled the meeting and left the building. The parents did not elect new members; you need a public election for that. https://t.co/ekoF23eupx — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 28, 2021 The protest came after Arizona governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, rescinded an executive order on Monday that required students at K–12 schools to wear masks. Ducey wrote on Twitter that he rescinded the statewide school mask mandate “in alignment with [CDC] guidance,” although current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages universal mask-wearing in schools. Arizona school districts are now given the option to implement or rescind their own mask mandates. Almost all districts in the southern part of the state said they would continue to require students to wear masks, while many districts in and around the capital of Phoenix also kept the policy in place.

  • Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Assault and Battery Charges From 2016 Incident, Won’t Face Jail Time

    Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery stemming from a 2016 incident where he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in South Carolina. The victim, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements (as cited by WBTW), was present on a screen…

  • Union's evidence in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election', U.S. Labor Board says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Evidence submitted by a retail union that raised objections to Amazon.com Inc's conduct at this month's union election in Alabama "could be grounds for overturning the vote", the National Labor Relations Board said on Wednesday. The labor board has overturned several union elections over the years. The NLRB will hold a hearing on May 7 to consider objections filed by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which failed to secure enough votes from Amazon warehouse workers to form a union.

  • A predator hunting YouTuber and a man seemingly caught in a sting both had their channels removed by the platform

    All of the channels associated with EDP445 and Chet Goldstein have been removed from YouTube, though no clear reason has been given.

  • Three Suspects Arrested for Burglarizing 26 Asian American Families in Colorado and Wyoming

    Three of four suspects accused of targeting dozens of Asian American business owners and their families in Colorado and Wyoming in 2019 have been arrested and charged this week. The investigation, known as “Operation Daylight,” started in Fort Collins, Colorado after five residential burglaries were reported between January 2019 and April 2019. The scheme: The suspects, believed to have ties to South America, had a pattern in conducting their criminal activities.

  • Idaho lawmakers pass bill to kill most of state's wolf population

    Idaho lawmakers have approved a bill authorizing the state to kill up to 90% of its wolf population, a measure championed by farmers and cattle ranchers that will become law if signed by the governor in the coming days. Governor Brad Little has not indicated whether or not he supports the legislation and a spokeswoman said the office did not comment on bills awaiting his signature. The Idaho House of Representatives this week voted 58-11 to approve the fast-tracked legislation, which passed the state senate last week with backing from the agricultural sector, who say the wolves are killing or scaring off sheep, cattle and other farm animals.

  • 3 more officers on leave over arrest of woman with dementia

    Three more police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia have been placed on leave, an official said Wednesday. Officer Daria Jalali, Officer Tyler Blackett and Sgt. Phil Metzler were placed on administrative leave Friday in connection with the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, last year, police spokesman Tom Hacker said. After Garner filed a federal lawsuit this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced it was putting the arresting officer, Austin Hopp, on administrative leave and said that Jalali and Metzler, shown on Hopp's body camera footage, were being placed on desk duty.

  • Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

    Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday. Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

  • Wandering cops move from department to department

    Timothy Loehmann wanted to be a police officer like his father. “Wandering cops” who lose their jobs in one place only to be rehired pose a persistent roadblock to police accountability. A study of wandering officers in the Yale Law Journal last year found a problem bigger than expected.

  • Diego Sanchez out of UFC on ESPN 24 bout with Donald Cerrone

    The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.

  • Officer injured in Capitol riot criticizes politicians who continue to downplay attack

    “I don’t know how you can watch my body-worn camera footage and deny that Jan. 6 was anything other than violent and brutal," Officer Michael Fanone said.

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.

  • EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

    Seconds after Anthony Alvarez was shot from behind by a Chicago police officer, the fatally wounded 22-year-old looked over at the officer and asked: “Why you shooting me?” The officer answered, “You had a gun.” The dramatic exchange captured on video released Wednesday encapsulated a broader issue about whether the shooting of suspects in the back as they are running away is ever justified. State laws and Supreme Court precedent permits it under certain circumstances, though the fact a fleeing suspect has a gun doesn’t automatically make such a shooting legal.

  • Asian American Man Fatally Stabbed in ‘Unprovoked' Attack in Washington

    Bothell police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the fatal stabbing of an Asian American man who was visiting an apartment complex in the city. The incident: The stabbing occurred at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, near the entrance of The Villas at Beardslee off 112th Avenue, described as a "fairly busy" area according to KOMO News. The 29-year-old victim and another Asian American man were leaving a meeting at the apartment complex when a Caucasian man, 25, confronted them and gave the victim the finger, KIRO7 reported.

  • West Virginia transgender athlete bill signed by governor

    West Virginia's governor signed a bill Wednesday that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle and high schools and colleges. The bill was among 38 signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice. It had narrowly passed the state Senate, which had added the college component, before being overwhelmingly approved in the House of Delegates.

  • Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

    A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship. The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action. The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.

  • Israel accused of apartheid crimes in major new human rights report

    Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of apartheid crimes against Palestinian and Israeli Arabs in a landmark report outlining what it says are crimes against humanity. The watchdog organisation accused Israeli authorities of methodically privileging Jewish Israelis and discriminating against Palestinians. At times the Jewish state’s subjugation of Palestinians has been “so severe that they amount to the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution.” Kenneth Roth, executive director of HRW, said: "Prominent voices have warned for years that apartheid lurks just around the corner if the trajectory of Israel's rule over Palestinians does not change." He said: "This detailed study shows that Israeli authorities have already turned that corner and today are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution." The Israeli government angrily rejected the 213-page report, labelling it "preposterous and false" and accusing the New York-based organisation of pursuing an "anti-Israeli agenda," saying the group had sought "for years to promote boycotts against Israel".