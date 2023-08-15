Critics Mark Donald Trump's Latest Indictment In Most Brutally Mocking Ways

Donald Trump’s latest indictment on charges that he attempted to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia predictably prompted much mockery on social media.

Users of X, formerly Twitter, taunted the former president after he was charged on Monday with more than a dozen felonies, including racketeering.

“I liked his earlier, funnier indictments,” cracked comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump,” joked comedian Zack Bornstein.

See a sample of the other responses:

BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Keues4H39E — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 15, 2023

If Donald Trump doesn’t get indicted every few weeks he gets sick like E.T. — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 15, 2023

Trump finally got his votes in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/ls8Tua0ZzL — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) August 15, 2023

Trump all but sets up a GoPro on his noggin to record him doing all his crimes but his fanboys will still go "an innocent hero has been persecuted" every time he's indicted. We just need to accept it. And enjoy the indictmenting. — Sooz Kempner @ the Edinburgh Fringe until Aug 27th (@SoozUK) August 15, 2023

I liked his earlier, funnier indictments. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2023

CAN YOU GET ME A CAKE WITH A FILE IN IT OR IS THAT JUST FROM CARTOONS pic.twitter.com/O6XkZ8NdL3 — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) August 15, 2023

Just imagining going back in time 20 years ago to explain to someone that Rudy Giuliani got indicted for attempting to overturn a presidential election on behalf of incumbent Donald Trump and Kanye West's publicist was a co-conspirator — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 15, 2023

I say we go for five. Arizona? Wire fraud? Truth social? Who’s next? #TrumpIndictment — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 15, 2023

Anyone who has had dealings with Trump right now- pic.twitter.com/lxYQS51CTq — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 15, 2023

CNN: TRUMP INDICTED



MSNBC: TRUMP INDICTED



CSPAN: TRUMP INDICTED



The Weather Channel: TRUMP INDICTED



Fox News: Is Hunter Biden really a hunter? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 15, 2023

Well, I guess all that’s that’s left for Republicans to consider abandoning Trump is the proverbial shooting on 5th Avenue. But when you’re a member of a twisted Cult, even that might not be enough. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 15, 2023

Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Jeffrey Clarke, Jenna Ellis, Sydney Powell, and other insurrectionists just got indicted in Fulton County, Georgia.



Happy indictment-mass. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 15, 2023

