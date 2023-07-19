Critics Pile On As Marjorie Taylor Greene Hurls Profane Insult At Trump Prosecutor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday called special counsel Jack Smith a “weak little bitch” for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

The far-right firebrand lashed out at Smith after Trump said on Truth Social that he anticipates another criminal indictment after receiving a letter from Smith advising he is a target of the special counsel’s probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Smith is already prosecuting Trump in another federal case involving his mishandling of classified documents. The former president was indicted on 37 felony counts in that case last month.

“Jack Smith is a lousy attorney,” tweeted Greene, who was reportedly involved in planning Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 events that turned violent. “His career is filled with mistrials, overturned cases, and judicial rebukes. He only targets Republicans because he’s a weak little bitch for the Democrats.”

Smith is experienced in leading high-stakes cases against politicians in the U.S. and abroad, according to The New York Times. He previously investigated war crimes in Kosovo and The Hague ― and both Republicans and Democrats, including Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and former senator and Democratic vice-presidential candidate John Edwards.

“Little bitch” seems to be a new favorite in Greene’s vocabulary. Last month, she used it to insult fellow extremist lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), on the House floor.

Twitter users were in disbelief that this is what it’s come to:

“Weak little bitch”



Proud Christian conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/vBWWO0eMxH — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 18, 2023

if you had "marjorie taylor greene makes 'little bitch' her thing" on your bingo card, please come collect your prize https://t.co/p3cehgxNfS — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) July 18, 2023

Who wants to tell this moron that Jack Smith prosecuted and convicted former Democrat vice presidential nominee John Edwards, and Democratic Senator Bob Menendez for corruption? — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 18, 2023

Hey @SpeakerMcCarthy I’m sure you’re cool with your mistress calling a prosecutor a weak little bitch from her congressional twitter account. https://t.co/WOXKf6VNFZ — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 18, 2023

Related...