Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service's plans to raise postage rates could present another damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines, industry leaders say. The rate increase, planned to take effect Aug. 29, is set to raise postage prices on periodicals more than 8%, according to agency filings (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)
DAVID BAUDER and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
·4 min read

The U.S. Postal Service's plan to raise mailing rates could present one more damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines, a trade group says.

Rates on periodicals would increase by more than 8% as of Aug. 29, according to agency filings. The price jump is part of a broad plan pushed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to overhaul mail operations.

The impact of the periodical rate increase is expected to be felt most by small daily and weekly newspapers, as well as rural newspapers, which depend on the Postal Service since they have shifted from using independent contractors for deliveries.

In response, publishers potentially could be forced to further reduce staff or forgo home deliveries entirely and instead send papers to communal news racks, or even shutter their papers, said Paul Boyle, senior vice president at the News Media Alliance, a trade association representing nearly 2,000 news organizations in the U.S.

“It is one of several nicks and slashes that can damage the bottom line, especially if you are an independent publisher who is operating at break even or in the low single digits of profitability. And most are,” said Penelope Muse Abernathy, a Northwestern University professor who has extensively studied the decline of the news industry.

For some, it could be the tipping point for survivability, Boyle said.

The News Media Alliance, in comments opposing the rate increases, told the independent Postal Regulatory Commission that the plans “ultimately harm the public interest while doing little to improve the Postal Service’s financial condition.”

A Postal Service representative did not immediately comment Thursday.

The newspaper industry has been struggled greatly over the past two decades. Advertising has dried up due to the internet and readership has fallen. More than 2,100 newspapers in the United States have closed in the past 15 years, the majority of them weeklies that serve local communities, according to research by the University of North Carolina.

In the same period, regular newspaper readership has fallen by one-half, the researchers said.

Newspaper newsroom employment stood at 74,410 in 2006, the last year that figure grew over the previous year, according to the Pew Research Center in a study released last week. In 2020, there were 30,820 people in newsrooms.

DeJoy, along with Ron Bloom, chairman of the agency's governing board, presented the 10-year plan for the Postal Service in March, arguing that significant changes would be necessary to stem a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.

The strategy includes relaxing delivery standards on first-class mail going to the farthest reaches of its network, from a one-to-three-day benchmark to a one-to-five-day goal. Postal officials have said 70% of mail would still be delivered within three days. Postal leaders are also moving to increase the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents, and want to consolidate underused post offices and invest in new delivery vehicles.

Democrats have criticized the plan as an unacceptable decline of mail service and have renewed calls for the removal of DeJoy, a major Republican donor who has been engulfed in controversy since taking over the agency last year.

DeJoy, a wealthy former logistics executive who has also donated to former President Donald Trump, drew national scrutiny last year when he put in place a series of policy changes that caused widespread delivery delays before the 2020 election as millions of people prepared to vote by mail. He was also blamed for a steep decline in on-time deliveries around the holiday season last year.

After Trump’s defeat, Democrats pushed again for DeJoy’s ouster. The Senate in late May approved three new appointees, nominated by President Joe Biden, to the Postal Service's governing board, giving Democratic appointees a majority on the board.

Still, DeJoy has maintained that he intends to stay in the post and told members of Congress at a hearing this year, "Get used to me.” Bloom has stood by DeJoy, telling lawmakers in February that the postmaster general was “doing a good job.”

___

Izaguirre reported from Lindenhurst, New York. Bauder reported from Ithaca, New York.

___

Associated Press coverage of voting rights receives support in part from Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Back-to-school Shopping Is Staging a Triumphant Return

    Consumer research from Deloitte provides insights into the positive consumer sentiment driving this year’s back-to-school spending.

  • RIA M&A Market Cools Off After Record-Setting Quarter

    The M&A market for independent advisory firms may not have set records during the second quarter, but it kept up a frenzied pace. Fifty-four deals were inked during the recent quarter, according to a new report from Echelon Partners, the investment bank and consulting firm. Echelon anticipates this year’s total M&A deals among RIAs will surpass those of 2020, a record-setting year.

  • MPCA chief Laura Bishop resigns ahead of Senate confirmation vote

    Laura Bishop resigned as commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Tuesday, making the move a day before the Republican-controlled Senate scheduled a hearing on her confirmation. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Gov. Tim Walz said that GOP Senate leaders told him they wouldn't confirm Bishop. "I am extremely disappointed in the Republicans in the Senate who are choosing to use taxpayer dollars to

  • Intuitive Surgical Stock Sees RS Rating Rise To 81

    Intuitive Surgical shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 81.

  • Railroad stocks fall as Biden executive order expected to target the sector

    Railroad stocks tumble ahead of an upcoming executive order from President Joe Biden that's expected to target that sector and others.

  • Is JNJ Stock A Buy As The Pharma Giant Takes On Covid's Delta Variant?

    Is JNJ stock a buy after the company said its single-shot Covid vaccine generates activity against the Delta variant?

  • Biden to end U.S. war in Afghanistan on Aug. 31: ‘I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan’

    President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

  • Why your summer holiday could still be ruined by COVID

    With the government set to ease international travel restrictions, summer holidays have been saved... or have they?

  • Tropical Storm Elsa Brings Torrential Rain to Savannah, Georgia

    The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of flash flooding and strong winds in areas of Georgia and South Carolina as Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the states on July 7-8.The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for northern Georgia and southern South Carolina, warning of possible tornados, marble-sized hail, and isolated wind gusts of up to 60 mph.Video shared by Instagram user @atlsav shows torrential rain on a street in Savannah, Georgia, late on July 7.Elsa is set to continue to move up the East Coast of the US and possibly up to Canada before moving out to the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, July 10, the NHC said. Credit: @atlsav via Storyful

  • Spy Agencies Turn to Scientists as They Wrestle With Mysteries

    WASHINGTON — The nation’s intelligence agencies are looking for ways to increase their expertise in a range of scientific disciplines as they struggle to answer unexplained questions — about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, unidentified phenomenon observed by Navy pilots and mysterious health ailments affecting spies and diplomats around the world. Traditional spycraft has failed to make significant progress on those high-profile inquiries, and many officials have grown convinced that th

  • Trump Joins Forces With a Cardi B-Hating Travel Agent to Take Down Big Tech

    Brandon Bell/GettyAfter leaving office amidst economic devastation and high body counts, Donald Trump has now joined forces with conservative policy wonks, MAGA influencers, and a Florida travel agent who once told Cardi B to “shut up and twerk.” All of them are united by one common, conservative goal: using the court system to complain about how their social media posts keep getting taken down or how they keep losing Twitter followers unexpectedly.The former president filed class-action lawsuit

  • Auto giant Stellantis to invest €30B in electrification through 2025

    Stellantis, the global automaker born out of a merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA, will invest €30 billion ($35.5 billion) in electric vehicles and new software over the next four years as part of a major push to transition away from internal combustion engines. The world’s fourth-largest automaker joins rivals such as General Motors and Volkswagen in earmarking billions toward EV investments through the first part of the decade. Stellantis also said it would offer an electric or plug-in model in every vehicle segment under its Jeep brand by 2025.

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort $25 million from Nike

    A New York judge sentenced the combative California lawyer Michael Avenatti to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to use his popularity to damage the company's reputation.

  • U.S. Capitol Police establishes field office in Tampa to monitor threats to Congress

    U.S. Capitol Police announced Wednesday that they're opening a field office in Tampa to amid their investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Why it matters: The agency told the News Service of Florida that the new offices — another is opening in San Francisco — will help them weed out potential threats to members of Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWith Trump stirring up excitement for a 2024 run and suing social

  • Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space

    The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles (88 kilometers to 106 kilometers) up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos. Branson is due to take off Sunday from New Mexico, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft. Bezos departs nine days later from West Texas, blasting off in a fully automated capsule with three guests: his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer who’s waited six decades for a shot at space and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Plunged Again Thursday

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) continued its ongoing slump Thursday, as the Chinese government's crackdown on the private tutoring industry continued. Certain local municipalities are reportedly implementing the recently issued government mandates, fueling the additional stock price declines. As of 12:52 p.m. EDT on Thursday, New Oriental Education shares had shed another 10% of their value.

  • Biden faces pressure to respond amid latest ransomware attacks

    President Biden is facing pressure to respond after two recent cyberattacks on U.S. businesses. The hacks, targeting software company Kaseya and a technology firm linked to the Republican National Committee, both appeared to involve Russian entities. Nancy Cordes reports.

  • US Olympians in college wrapping arms around new financial opportunities granted by NIL

    For the first time, U.S. Olympians who are in college will be able to earn money beyond what the NCAA allowed for medal winners, thanks to NIL policy.

  • We asked a dermatologist why hair goes gray, and why some experience the shift as early as their 20s

    A dermatologist explains the scientific reason hair turns gray and why it happens to some people early. Genetics and stress could be part of it.

  • People Are Very Puzzled By Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Tweet About COVID-19

    "WTF does that even mean?" Twitter users wanted to know of the conspiracy-loving Colorado Republican's post about the mutation of the coronavirus.