Critics say rail facility bailout would help Hoeven's bank

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAMES MacPHERSON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature is considering giving $10 million to an intermodal rail facility, a move backers say will reduce shipping costs and increase markets for the state’s farm products and other commodities.

Opponents argue the funding proposed for the long-troubled and financially distressed facility in Minot is nothing more than a taxpayer bailout for banks, one of which is partly owned by Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.

Five Minot-area lawmakers sponsored the legislation that seeks to provide $1.8 million for track improvements and $8.2 million that would be funneled to a trio of banks that acquired the property and buildings and equipment through foreclosure.

The measure sailed through the North Dakota Senate last month. Just one senator, Republican Nicole Poolman, of Bismarck, voted against it, telling The Associated Press that it smacked of a “bank bailout.”

Some senators surveyed by the AP said they were unaware of the specifics of the legislation, including its ties to Hoeven.

The bill, which is still making its way through the House, has faced increasing criticism. The legislation under consideration would allow a local economic development group to buy the facility from the banks. The nonprofit group — not the state — would own the facility.

Bismarck GOP Rep. Rick Becker, among the most conservative members of the Legislature, has been outspoken in his desire for lawmakers to kill the deal, which he called “corporate welfare and cronyism.”

Hoeven declined an interview with the AP and instead sent a statement that said the issue “is up to the Legislature to determine.”

Shane Goettle, a lobbyist hired by the local economic development group, said the operation likely can’t continue without the state’s help.

An effort to establish an intermodal facility in North Dakota has been ongoing for at least two decades but has never fully materialized. Intermodal service involves standardized containers that can be carried on trains, trucks and ships to international markets, allowing products to be moved between different types of transportation without being repacked.

In 2006, Minot got $1.5 million from the federal government for an intermodal project that also includes an agricultural park. The money was intended to help with land acquisition, street construction, water and sewer services and other improvements.

Starting in 2009, the city leased the facility to a company that ran it, but that private operator ran into financial problems and stopped paying rent. The city terminated the lease in 2018, and the facility went into foreclosure, with its assets held by the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, First Western Bank and Trust, and the State Bank and Trust of Kenmare.

Under the legislation, the Bank of North Dakota would get a 49% share of the buyout, followed by First Western’s 33%.

Hoeven, who served as North Dakota’s governor from 2000 to 2010, is part owner and serves on the board of directors of First Western, which was started by his father. He's also a former president of the Bank of North Dakota.

Rep. Becker said Hoeven’s association with the deal is troubling.

“The optics are concerning,” he said.

The facility in Minot restarted in October, under a new operator, and has been sending rail shipments to ports the Pacific Northwest. GOP Gov. Doug Burgum at the time called the restart a game-changer that could reduce shipping costs for farm products by as much as 25%.

Goettle, the lobbyist for the local economic development group and a former North Dakota Commerce Department director and aide to Hoeven, said such facilities are sometimes funded with taxpayer dollars.

“Think of this as an extension of our transportation infrastructure,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • What they're saying: Biden calls Georgia shooting "troubling" as others join chorus of outrage

    President Biden joined a chorus of public officials on Wednesday in speaking out against the Atlanta-area shootings that left eight victims dead — six of whom were Asian women.What they're saying: "Whatever the motivation here, I know Asian Americans, they are very concerned, because as you know I have been speaking about the brutality against Asian Americans, and it's troubling," Biden said, per NBC News. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden added that he had spoken with the attorney general and FBI director and that determining the motive behind the shootings remained in progress.Asian American lawmakers along with those from Georgia spoke out against the lethal attack, while others joined in solidarity.Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.): "My deepest condolences to the friends and family of those killed in GA last night. And to the millions of Asian Americans living in fear after a year of violence and hate speech, I say you are not alone! It's time for us to unite to #StopAsianHate."Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): "My heart breaks for the 8 people—including 6 women of Asian descent—who were murdered in Atlanta last night. "This senseless act adds to the pain and suffering of the Asian community during a year of increased racism and attacks targeting AAPIs. Speak up and help #StopAsianHate."Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): "Our AAPI community is in pain and we are screaming out for help. The anti-Asian rhetoric, hate, and discrimination MUST STOP."Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.): "My heart is broken tonight after the tragic violence in Atlanta that took eight lives. Once again we see that hate is deadly. Praying for the families of the victims and for peace for the community."Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R): "Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence. We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps in coordination with local and federal law enforcement."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. It is a profound and cruel injustice that, amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, the AAPI community also faces the surging threat of violent and deadly attack.""Answers are urgently needed to determine whether this deadly attack was a hate crime, and what can be done to prevent such an act from ever happening again."Vice President Kamala Harris: "Knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate."Go deeper: AAPI women more than twice as likely to report hate incidents as men, report findsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Four shot dead in row over stimulus check

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Chile's red-hot inoculation drive reaches frozen continent of Antarctica

    Chile's blazing fast vaccination program has reached the icy shores of Antarctica, officials and researchers told Reuters on Wednesday, bringing a sense of relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts on Earth. The pandemic hit Antarctica in December, making it the last of the world's continents to report an outbreak of COVID-19. Chilean health and army officials scrambled to clear out staff from a remote region with limited medical facilities.

  • Rare ‘severe’ storm warning issued as tornadoes forecast in southern US

    National Weather Service warns people to prepare saying: ‘Your family’s life might depend on it’

  • U.S. House passes bill that aims to advance Equal Rights Amendment

    The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to remove a decades-old deadline for adopting the Equal Rights Amendment, in hopes of finally formally protecting women's rights in the U.S. Constitution. The proposal faces an uphill battle in the Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, where Democrats would need a supermajority of 60 votes for passage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared the amendment was still needed.

  • Fraud prevention platform Seon raises a $12M Series A round led by Creandum

    Seon, which lets online businesses fight online fraud like fake accounts has raised a $12 million Series A round led by Creandum, with participation from PortfoLion, part of OTP Bank. Seon is a fraud-detection startup that establishes a customers’ ‘digital footprint’ in order to weed out false accounts and thus prevent fraudulent transactions. Clients include Patreon, AirFrance, Rivalry and Ladbrokes Launched in 2017, the company claims to bave been profitable since the end of 2019, after experiencing growth through working with neobanks, esports, gaming, Forex, and crypto trading throughout the rapid digitization brought on by the pandemic.

  • Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings charged with murder, assault

    The suspect arrested following three separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night in the Atlanta area that killed eight people has been charged with murder and assault, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.Why it matters: Six of the victims were Asian women. Advocacy groups including Stop AAPI Hate have denounced the lethal incident as the latest in a spree of increased violence targeting Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another person was injured.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Officials are still investigating whether the shootings were a hate crime, per AP.Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, faces one count of assault and four counts of murder and is being held without bond, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Atlanta spa shootings: suspect may have planned to carry out additional attacks, police say

    Suspect charged with murder in shooting attacks that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descentAtlanta spa shootings – follow the latest live updates Flowers left outside the entrance to Young’s Asian Massage spa in Acworth, Georgia, on Wednesday. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA The suspect behind shooting attacks that killed eight in Atlanta “may have frequented” the three massage parlors that he targeted and had a potential sex addiction problem, authorities said on Wednesday. Police and city leaders also indicated they believe Robert Aaron Long, 21, who did not resist arrest when he was apprehended, was on his way to Florida after Tuesday evening’s attack, where they suspect he may have planned to “carry out additional shootings”. They said it was too early to determine whether the attacks, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, was a racially motivated hate crime. Frank Reynolds, the Cherokee county sheriff, said: “We were able to interview him with the Atlanta police department and the FBI. He made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past.”Jay Baker, Cherokee county sheriff’s captain, said the parlors were a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate”, indicating a clash with his strong Christian faith. Police said the suspect, who is understood to have acted alone, admitted to the shootings, and a 9mm firearm was found in his vehicle. His image had been captured on security cameras at the premises where he went on the shooting spree. Authorities on Wednesday afternoon released some of the names of the victims. Frank Reynolds speaks at a press conference on Wednesday in Atlanta. Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images The Cherokee county sheriff’s office identified the victims who died there, in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, as: Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44. The sheriff’s office identified an injured person as 30-year-old Elcias R Hernandez-Ortiz. That shooting was reported at about 5pm local time. Then, at 5.37pm, police responded to a robbery at Gold Spa and found the bodies of three women with gunshot wounds. They then received a report of shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa where they found another woman’s body. Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, who is white, was arrested after a manhunt about 150 miles south of Atlanta in Crisp county after police released surveillance footage from outside one of the massage parlors that was identified by his family. He was then tracked on his mobile phone. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, said: “As tragic as this was … this could have been a significantly worse.” She praised police coordination, saying if the suspect had not been quickly apprehended “it is very likely that there would have been more victims”. On Wednesday, Long was charged with four counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and kept in custody. He was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.Police did not provide a motive for the shootings and declined to comment on whether the attack was racially driven following widespread fears that it was. A police officer uses a flashlight to look in a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Rodney Bryant, Atlanta’s police chief, said investigators were not ready to say whether the shootings were a hate crime, saying: “We are still early in this investigation, so we cannot make that determination at this moment.” Regardless of motivation, Bottoms said: “We know that many of the victims, the majority of the victims, were Asian. We also know that this is an issue that’s happening across the country. It is unacceptable, it is hateful, and it has to stop.” Joe Biden said on Wednesday that violence against Asian Americans was “very, very troubling” but that he was “making no connection at this moment of the motivation of the killer”. The president added: “I am waiting for an answer from, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the justice department. So I’ll have more to say when the investigation is completed.” Kamala Harris condemned the “tragic” shooting, which she said “speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country”. Addressing Asian Americans, the vice-president said: “We stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people. But knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian American brothers and sisters, we also want to speak out in solidarity with them and acknowledge that none of us should ever be silent in the face of any form of hate.” Barack Obama said the incident is a “tragic reminder” that America has neglected the “epidemic of gun violence”. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” the former president tweeted.

  • NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies

    Baylor coach Scott Drew could sympathize with Kansas counterpart Bill Self when the Jayhawks had a positive COVID-19 test during the Big 12 Tournament, forcing them to withdraw and putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in limbo. Then again, maybe coaches won't be quite as concerned.

  • 2022 Kia Stinger gets 300-hp I4, new sport exhaust for V6

    The 2022 Kia Stinger comes out swinging with a larger, 300-horsepower 4-cylinder engine and a new active sport exhaust for the V6-powered GT model. The sporty, rear-wheel-drive sedan also gets some styling updates inside and out to match Kia's new branding direction, headlined by the inclusion of the company's updated logo. Kia says it will do 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (in AWD guise) with no penalty in fuel economy, so that's a win-win.

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • ‘Behave like grown-ups’: Conservative rebellion boils over in House

    If GOP lawmakers refuse to relent in their delay tactics, it would mean a slog of votes on mundane issues.