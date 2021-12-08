Critics rip Miami Beach plan to expand crime crackdown, possibly create its own court

Doubling down on measures to appear tough on crime, a Miami Beach commissioner on Wednesday is pitching an expansion to the city’s much criticized municipal prosecution program — as well as a push to create its own court system to mete out justice.

The Miami Beach city commission will consider the proposals during Wednesday’s meeting.

The measures — which comes as Miami Beach police officers are being sued over a Memorial Day arrest under a controversial city ordinance — are already drawing opposition from civil-rights advocates who believe prosecuting more people for so-called nuisance crimes doesn’t work.

“Zero tolerance and broken windows policing are failed strategies that do nothing more than reinforce cycles of poverty and criminalization. They do not make us safer, nor will they improve quality of life for residents,” said Alana Greer, the executive director of Miami’s Community Justice Project, also adding: “Municipal court systems are also notorious for profiting off of racial disparities and creating burdens for entire communities.”

The moves are being sponsored by Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner, who has championed a law-and-order approach to curbing low-level crimes, even as other cities across the nation have embraced reforms that call for fewer arrests for minor offenses.

On Tuesday, he defended the measures as important to residents worried about rising crime. “They are demanding police visibility and safer streets and taking control of the crime we’ve seen and experienced,” he said in an interview with the Miami Herald.

Among the measures being considered Wednesday:

▪ Expanding the city’s prosecution program by hiring an additional prosecutor, and a legal assistant. Few cities in Florida have municipal ordinance programs, and in Miami Beach, prosecutor Yoe Lopez has jurisdiction only over ordinances such as drinking alcohol from an open container or urinating in public places. The program, a Herald analysis showed in 2019, has mostly targeted Miami Beach’s homeless population.

Story continues

Meiner has complained that even under the city’s prosecution program, over 90 percent of those cases get dropped. The plan would also seek to allow the Miami Beach prosecutor to refile anyordinance cases that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office drops, The state sometimes handles those minor charges when they are associated with misdemeanors or felonies.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request Tuesday for its position on the proposals.

▪ Ordering the city to create a plan that would expand the city prosecutor’s authority to handle more crimes, includingcertain state misdemeanor crimes on Miami Beach: battery, trespassing, discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief and indecent exposure. The proposed resolution says Florida law allows cities to make their own ordinances “for the same act” as a state law.

Miami Beach wants control over prosecuting those crimes “in order to acquire greater control and discretion regarding the prosecution of those identified misdemeanor offenses occurring in the City, and to relieve the Miami-Dade SAO of some of its prosecutorial burden,” according to the resolution.

Meiner, in an interview, wouldn’t say the State Attorney’s Office is too soft, but said the justice system is “complex” and his measures “would being more accountability.”

▪ Calling on the Florida Legislature to amend the state’s constitution to allow for local elected judges to preside over criminal cases just for Miami Beach. That move, more challenging and ambitious, would also allow for jurors just from Miami Beach to oversee criminal trials.

Meiner said he wants judges who are Miami Beach residents “and understand the issues we face — and are accountable to our residents.” Another resolution also calls on Miami-Dade’s chief judge to dedicate a pool of judges just for Miami Beach, even though a county judge already presides over branch cases at a courthouse in South Beach.

Miami-Dade Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie declined to comment on the proposals. So did Miami-Dade Public Carlos Martinez, who would only say “these proposals do not impact the Public Defender’s workload as we already defend individuals charged by Miami Beach with misdemeanor offenses.”

Others didn’t mince words.

“The concepts set forth in these resolutions are wildly misguided and rife with legal and practical impossibilities,” said Jude Faccidomo, the president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. ”Simply put, extreme measures are the act of a desperate government.”

Stephen Hunter Johnson, chair of Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board, called Meiner’s approach “heavy handed” and said Miami Beach should be treated the same as the rest of the county in meting out justice.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of political grandstanding to earn the tough on crime moniker,” Johnson said, adding: “It seems Mr. Meiner is not content to be part of Miami-Dade County.”

Meiner’s past criminal-justice measures have been met with similar criticism.

In May, he co-sponsored an ordinance that made it a crime to stand within 20 feet of officers with the “intent to impede, provoke or harass” after a warning. Over the Memorial Day weekend, Miami Beach police arrested at least 13 people under the ordinance, all of them Black, at least eight of them who were using their cell phones to video record officers.

Two of the cases were immediately dismissed by Miami-Dade prosecutors, who also filed battery charges against officers for allegedly roughing up one of the men. A third case dropped was that of Mariyah Maple, who was pepper sprayed by a police officer and arrested under the law as she video recorded a traffic stop.

The case was ultimately dropped. Maple, last month, filed a federal lawsuit against the three Miami Beach police officers involved in her arrest. She’s claiming wrongful arrest and excessive force was used against her. The suit is pending.

At Meiner’s behest, the commission also approved a plan to appeal all ordinance cases that get dismissed by judges — a move Miami-Dade’s Public Defender said will “add to existing case backlog already clogging the courts.” A review by the Herald also showed the city hadn’t been successful in any of its previous appeals.

Meiner defended his proposals, saying he is acting in the interests of residents. He also is sponsoring a resolution calling for Miami Beach to work to create a “pre-trial diversion” program and stressed that the city isn’t seeking jail time for every minor crime. But he believes too many habitual offenders are getting away with breaking the law.

“We have to do more than just make the arrests and release them,” Meiner said.