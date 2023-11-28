Critics Rip Tommy Tuberville After Brazen New Insult Aimed At U.S. Military

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is coming under fire after he insulted the U.S. military on Monday evening.

“We’ve got the weakest military that we’ve had in your or my lifetime,” he told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling as he complained of diversity initiatives. “Infiltrating our military is all this wokeness.”

Critics were quick to point out that if the U.S. military has been weakened, it’s not because of “wokeness.”

It’s because of Tuberville.

The senator has singlehandedly blocked hundreds of routine nominations and promotions to protest a Pentagon policy on travel expenses related to abortion.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has slammed Tuberville as “brazen and reckless,” and a growing number of Republican lawmakers are speaking out against him. Earlier this month, multiple GOP senators confronted Tuberville on the floor during a dramatic showdown over the holds.

Tuberville’s blockade has meant that key roles in the military have gone unfilled, while service members and their families have been kept in limbo.

Given that history, Tuberville’s latest comments about a weakened U.S. military were met with immediate backlash on X:

I agree with you @TTuberville@SenTuberville . The US military is weakened. But not by “wokeness,” it is weakened by your attacks, obstruction of military promotions, & your serving our enemy’s interests.

…despite you the US military remains the most powerful force in the world! https://t.co/0p0DwG7x3G — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) November 28, 2023

Tuberville really ought to be wearing a hot dog outfit when he’s talking about the military being weak. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) November 28, 2023

And whose fault is THAT, Tuberville (hint hint, Tuberville)? — Lee in Iowa 🌻🟧 (@Lee_in_Iowa) November 28, 2023

Tuberville is weakening the military and then complaining that it’s weak. The Republican Party has made itself an enemy of our national security. What a disgrace. https://t.co/97VFf8FFZS — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 28, 2023

And it’s literally because of you, @TTuberville. Resign. https://t.co/XGVCtB4vSb — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) November 28, 2023

Tommy Tuberville is the ONLY person who is holding up 300+ military appointments, while simultaneously talking negatively about our military.



You can’t even make this shit up anymore. https://t.co/hDTSoOpivp — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 28, 2023

I hate this monumentally stupid man with the heat of a thousand suns. He has never served a day. He hates our service but uses it to enrich himself and his fake veterans foundation. https://t.co/kGcmHRvQAp — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 28, 2023

Wonder if it might have to do with the fact that you’ve objected - at EVERY turn - from allowing our military to have its leadership chosen because you are on that committee. https://t.co/HZvpJioN2r — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) November 28, 2023

Another Republican who hates the military and veterans. Shocker. — Nards (@Nards_Ballsac) November 28, 2023

Tuberville is an idiot, wrong, and obviously doesn’t understand the absolute lethality of the US military. Come on Alabama do better https://t.co/2Bi8FNpgVE — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 28, 2023

Sen. Tommy Tuberville complaining about a supposedly weak military is like an arsonist complaining about too many buildings being on fire. His lack of self-awareness is incredible. Or maybe it’s just gaslighting 101. pic.twitter.com/UXWLOhE2dp — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 28, 2023