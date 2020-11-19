Critics roast Rudy Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap: 'Hire union hair and makeup professionals'

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election on Nov. 19 inside the Republican National Committee headquarters.

An apparent hair dye mishap gave critics of Rudy Giuliani another chance to gleefully mock him, the latest in a string of faux pas to distract from Giuliani's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Social media users believe Giuliani's hair dye was running down the side of his face for a short time during a Thursday press conference.

A livestream shows Giuliani leaving the podium about 38 minutes into the press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters that lasted about 90 minutes in total. When he returns about 20 minutes later, a dark colored liquid can be seen dripping down both sides of his face from the edge of his hairline.

A few moments later, Giuliani wipes his face with a handkerchief, dabbing it away.

"Here's why you should hire union hair and makeup professionals," quipped The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees on Twitter, sharing a photo of the incident.

Haircare professionals weighed in on the subject in a New York Times report, with some suggesting the dark liquid was another kind of hair product rather than raw hair dye.

Others on social media also called attention to the apparent mishap:

It's not the first time President Donald Trump’s personal attorney attracted attention for a messy appearance. Earlier this month Giuliani appeared in a bizarre internet video where he falsely claimed the presidential election was being stolen and pounded a desk with ink-stained hands.

Another Giuliani press conference held at a Pennsylvania landscaping business named Four Seasons Total Landscaping prompted jokes from critics about the unusual location.

Giuliani and Trump's legal team claimed Thursday without proof they have evidence of “voter fraud,” even though no court has agreed and legal analysts across the political spectrum say that various lawsuits are going nowhere.

In promoting the news conference, Trump tweeted his lawyers are "on a very clear and viable path to victory," but few if any outside legal analysts believe that.

Joe Biden has built up leads of thousands of votes in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia, and the Trump team's legal challenges don't involve enough votes to overturn the results.

Contributing: Gus Garcia-Roberts and David Jackson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Critics roasts Rudy Giuliani for apparent hair dye mishap on Twitter

