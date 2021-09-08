Critics question timeline in arrests of reputed drug dealers linked to rash of Long Island overdoses

A rash of overdoses on Long Island’s North Fork linked to two men with long histories in the drug game has sparked a round of finger-pointing within law enforcement circles as an election for Suffolk County district attorney looms in November.

The investigation into six fentanyl-laced cocaine overdoses in the town of Southold led to the busts of the alleged dealer, Lavain Creighton, 51, and his alleged supplier, Justin Smith, 46, on Aug. 18. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini touted the arrests as a swift move to stop a public health threat.

On Friday, Sini’s office obtained manslaughter indictments against Creighton for two of the overdoses and a sales charge in a third death — something his aides painted as a success given the difficulty in holding dealers responsible. Smith was not charged with the deaths.

But critics in Suffolk law enforcement circles and Sini’s opponent in the November election say Smith and Creighton both sold drugs to undercover police many months before their customers’ overdoses. Those critics say Sini and his office could have used those busts to get them off the street sooner.

“All of the things they had after the overdoses, they had before the overdoses,” said a veteran detective. “They had more than enough.”

“When you know someone is dealing fentanyl, where the risk is so high, you take them off the street.”

Sini on Friday said that authorities could not have prevented the overdoses had they acted before the men were arrested Aug. 18.

“The undercover buys from Creighton were for small amounts of cocaine and not fentanyl and were not bail eligible,” he said. “They were part of a larger investigation. These decisions should not now be questioned.”

But Sini’s Republican opponent, Ray Tierney, a former prosecutor in Brooklyn and a former assistant U.S. Attorney, disputed that claim.

“Post-August, the only thing that changed with regard to the strength of the case were the deaths of these six souls,” Tierney said.

Story continues

The fatal overdoses spanned Aug. 5 to Aug. 13.

“Yo, I think this stuff is cut with something weird. Just wanted to warn you,” one of Creighton’s alleged customers told him by text Aug. 12. Creighton allegedly sold the same drugs to two other customers. All three died of overdoses.

But the trail of recent law enforcement contacts with Creighton and Smith began back in late 2020.

With a record of 22 arrests since 2001, Creighton was long a known entity around Southold. He had a couple of aliases, including “Lavain Lion Head.”

Cops made four separate undercover cocaine buys with Creighton in Greenport near a seafood restaurant called Crabby Jerry’s on Nov. 24, Jan. 21, April 8 and April 28, records show. But Creighton wasn’t arrested after any of those sales.

“They had this stuff and it lay there and they didn’t take Creighton off the street,” the veteran detective said. “It’s very unusual to have undercover buys and then wait that long.”

Creighton’s arrest history includes two busts for illegal drug sales in 2004 and one in 2005, sources said. He was also arrested twice in 2011 for drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. And he was busted again in 2013 for drug possession.

The 2004 arrest led to a felony conviction for drug sales. He was sentenced to 28 months in prison in 2004 and released in 2007, records indicate.

The sources said at one point Smith and Creighton were captured in a surveillance photo together at a barbecue, and in the spring, detectives requested authorization for a wiretap of Smith. The request was denied, the sources said.

Sini declined to discuss investigative details. An official with the DA’s office flatly denied that a wiretap request was turned down last spring. “That just didn’t happen,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Smith of Smithtown made four drug sales to undercovers in October and was arrested on six felony counts and one misdemeanor count for possession of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors asked for $250,000 cash bail in the case, but the judge granted supervised release.

Just four months later, Smith was arrested again for six felony counts and three misdemeanor counts of cocaine and fentanyl possession. He was initially remanded. On indictment, prosecutors asked for $150,000 cash bail.

The judge set a $50,000 bond and Smith was released.

In both instances, the critics say Sini’s office could have pushed harder, given Smith’s long criminal record, which includes a charge of trying to rob two undercover detectives in 1995.

The detectives were posing as dealers in a sting operation, sources familiar with the case said. When the detectives drove up to a meeting with Smith, the suspect, then 20, put a gun to the head of the driver and pulled him out of the car.

The second detective pulled his gun and fired through the windshield. Wounded, Smith took off on foot and cops followed a blood trial to a nearby backyard where he was hiding and arrested him.

Smith went to state prison in 1997 and served 10 years, getting out in May 2007. Just a month later, he was arrested in Suffolk again for drugs and sent to prison again. He was released from that stint in May 2010.

As for whether Smith will be charged like Creighton with any of the overdose deaths, Sini said the investigation is continuing.

Smith’s lawyer Anthony Scheller drew a different conclusion. “He had nothing to do with it and the DA’s office has no evidence, and that’s why they didn’t indict him,” Scheller said.