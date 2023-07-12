Critics Unleash Holy Hell On Vegas Pastor For Over-The-Top Trump Introduction

A Las Vegas church is coming under fire for hosting Donald Trump over the weekend ― and for its pastor’s over-the-top introduction for the former president.

“I am so excited about what’s going on here today,” Jimmy Morales, the senior pastor at Fervent Cavalry, said by way of introduction. “This is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened at this church ― other than you giving your life to the Lord.”

Pastor holding a Trump campaign event at his church: “This is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened at this church other than you giving your life to the Lord.” pic.twitter.com/IxtLWEmPlX — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 12, 2023

Morales said he was “blessed” to have Trump at the church, praised the indicted ex-president for setting to stage for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and urged Christians to “fight to take this country back” by supporting Trump.

“If we can take Nevada back, we can take the country back,” he said, then offered a prayer thanking God “for bringing our president to this place.”

Critics slammed the pastor for putting politics in the pulpit ― and said he was running afoul of IRS regulations, which state that churches that engage in political campaign activity can lose their tax-exempt status:

That’s Jimmy Morales, Senior Pastor at Fervent Calvary Chapel

at 4295 North Rancho Dr., Las Vegas NV.



They are a registered 501(c)(3) & this event is proof of a direct violation of tax exempt status.



It would be a real shame if everyone completed this and sent it to the IRS. pic.twitter.com/qElx59lpas — ScathedLimitExceeded (@stayscathed) July 12, 2023

Seems someone should notify the IRS about this. https://t.co/Ww1DcEwwxS — Meacham (@MeachamDr) July 12, 2023

“He said to them, ‘It is written, “My house shall be called a house of prayer,” but you make it a den of robbers.’”

– Matthew 21:13 https://t.co/TBEQRSEdwP — InspiringPhilosophy - Michael Jones (@InspiringPhilos) July 12, 2023

Holding campaign events at churches should be an automatic forfeiture of tax exemption.



Tax. The. Church. Now. https://t.co/RawUtqB5Cz — ⚫️⚪️ The Comfort Stick™️ (@FixinYourUglies) July 12, 2023

If churches become political, they need to pay taxes. This is a donation to the Trump campaign.



Contrast it to this.



"Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not to give a political speech."https://t.co/aMm32hN4cuhttps://t.co/nQxeiHsAI9 — Annette Locke (@ablocke7) July 12, 2023

That church needs to lose its 401(c)3 status and pay taxes — Miz Anthrope (@jenaglez) July 12, 2023

Shouldn’t “the most amazing thing that’s ever happened at this church other than you giving your life to the Lord” be bringing others to know the Lord? Caring for the hungry/homeless/needy and widows & orphans? Cheering on Trump has no eternal value,but the things I mentioned do. https://t.co/FFbZWexxky — @ MrsCaptainAmerica on Spoutible 🐳 (@CaptAmericaWife) July 12, 2023

This political entity that represents itself as a church needs to pay taxes. https://t.co/L4mPcpdgvV — Frank Mitman (@frankdpi) July 12, 2023