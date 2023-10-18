Crivitz man sentenced to federal prison for PPP fraud, illegally receiving $20,833 from government

A Crivitz man will spend 18 months in federal prison for lying on his application for the Paycheck Protection Program, a judge ruled Monday in Green Bay.

Robert J. Solberg, 39, received $20,833 from the U.S. Small Business Administration in August 2022 after falsely claiming he was not under indictment or convicted of a felony, but he had pled guilty to conspiracy to commit odometer tampering and was awaiting sentencing in federal court.

Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach rejected Solberg’s claim that he did not know how to answer the questions accurately. He said a prison term was necessary to send a message that theft from government programs, especially while awaiting sentencing on another criminal matter, would result in serious consequences.

After serving his prison term, Solberg will be required to spend three years on supervised release.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Solberg, formerly of Green Bay, was sentenced in August 2020 to four months in prison and two years of supervision in the odometer-fraud case, reports say.

Solberg had pleaded guilty in February 2020 to conspiring with Joshua A. Taylor, 38, of Crivitz, to alter the odometer readings on high-mileage cars they sold from about May 2018 to June 2019, and had faced six counts related to the conspiracy and sale of vehicles. The two had sold approximately 22 used cars with altered odometers on the Craigslist website, court record show.

The loan fraud case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Green Bay Press Gazette's special offers at greenbaypressgazette.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Crivitz man sentenced to federal prison for PPP fraud in Green Bay