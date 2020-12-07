CRO Quality Benchmarking Report 2020: Focus on Phase II/III Service Providers
Clinical outsourcing needs and perceptions can vary quite a bit by company. The publisher understands the desire for a deeper dive regarding the small and emerging biopharma landscape.
This research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. These findings will also help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate this segment. The degree of detail provided in this report - straight from small and emerging biopharma customers - on CRO awareness, familiarity, reported use, and preference along with perceived leadership, cost perceptions and CRO selection drivers offers a bird's eye view into this segment.
This report was compiled with the small and emerging biopharma company in mind, and various comparisons are made to the larger Phase II/III outsourcing audience.
What You Will Learn:
Small & Emerging Sponsors:
Make a more educated purchase of CRO services by understanding which providers best fit your company's needs
Uncover which CRO attributes drive outsourcing selection for Phase II/III clinical trials as well as which CRO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
Understand overall CRO customer loyalty via ratings of customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again
Service Providers:
Understand your company's market awareness and positioning, and use this information to develop targeted messaging to small and emerging biopharma companies
Gain insight into small and emerging biopharma preferences and practices with respect to CRO selection and CRO outsourcing preferences
Major Topics:
Service Provider Selection Process
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Study Data
Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Provider Selection Process
Primary Section Takeaways
Preferred Provider Agreements
Number of Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
Use of Outside Consultants
Select Respondent Comments
2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Use
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Preference among Users
Cost Perceptions
Cost Experience among Users
Summary Table
CRO Loyalty
Respondent Comments
3. Study Data
Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
Service Provider Familiarity
Service Provider Usage
Service Provider Preference
Service Provider Differentiation
Service Provider Cost Perceptions
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
Use of Outside Consultants
Outside Consultant Assistance
4. Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
Involvement in Clinical Development
Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
Years of Industry Experience
Age
