Croatia to assist demining efforts in Ukraine

Ukraine and Croatia have signed a bilateral agreement on joint demining operations in the war-torn country, the Cabinet of Ministers announced Oct. 10.

"The intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of demining begins a new stage of cooperation between governments, experts, specialists in the field of demining, manufacturers of both countries. Cooperation, the ultimate goal of which is to clear the territory of Ukraine from mines, ensure the safety of Ukrainians, and restore and develop our country,” First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko said.

Specifics in the agreement include the transfer of technical expertise and special safety equipment, as well as educational programs for civilians and capability development.

Croatia has already disbursed over 1 million euro for demining operations in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is extremely grateful to the Croatian people and the Government of Croatia for the political, military, financial and humanitarian support that our state and Ukrainians have been receiving since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.”

