Croatia hands over entire Mi-8 helicopter inventory to Ukraine

Croatia has handed over all of its Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine after a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Croatian counterpart Mario Banozic at the Pentagon on Oct. 19.

Austin thanked Croatia for its support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the country’s contributions, noting that it had provided more equipment besides the helicopters.

Read also: US to supply Ukraine with ATACMS on a regular basis – FM Kuleba

“We appreciate Croatia's steadfast commitment to help Ukraine, and we can see that in your numerous military equipment donations, including all of your Mi-8 helicopters and the forward deployment of your forces to NATO battle groups in Poland, Lithuania, and Hungary,” Austin said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Read also: Croatia to send Ukraine $33 million in military aid, PM says

“[Croatia has made] impressive progress over the last 30 years, moving from the ravages of war in the 1990s to becoming a fully integrated member of NATO and the European Union."

For his part, Banozic added that supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression shows Croatia’s determination to look to the future.

“Your personal leadership, most visible in joint efforts to assist Ukraine, represents our ability to build a better role for us and our nation for generations to come,” Banozic said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine