Croatia poised to clear final hurdle for euro entry

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set on Tuesday to remove the final obstacles to Croatia adopting the euro, enabling the first expansion of the currency bloc in almost a decade.

EU finance ministers plan at a meeting in Brussels to approve three laws that will pave the way for Croatia to become the 20th member of the eurozone on Jan. 1, 2023. The last EU country to join the European single-currency area was Lithuania in 2015.

In the 27-nation EU, adopting the euro offers economic benefits stemming from deeper financial ties with the currency bloc’s other members and from the European Central Bank’s monetary authority.

More tangibly, it means that any of the current eurozone’s 340 million inhabitants who visit Croatia will no longer need to exchange their cash for Croatian kuna.

Euro entry also has political rewards because the shared currency is Europe’s most ambitious project to integrate nation states, giving them a place in the EU core. That means a seat at the EU’s top decision-making tables.

Created in 1999 among 11 countries including Germany and France, the euro has gone through seven previous enlargements starting with Greece in 2001.

The appeal of euro membership is reflected by the last three expansions, which brought in Baltic states between 2011 and 2015. During that period, the eurozone was scrambling to contain a debt crisis that Greece had triggered and that was threatening to break apart the currency alliance.

A combination of European emergency loans to five financially vulnerable member countries and an ECB pledge to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro enabled the currency bloc to weather the turbulence and emerge stronger.

Joining the euro requires a country to meet a set of economic conditions. These relate to low inflation, sound public finances, a stable exchange rate and limited borrowing costs.

Croatia is relatively small and poor, so its euro entry will have limited international economic implications. The country has a population of around 4 million and per-capita wealth that, at 13,460 euros ($13,500) last year, was less than half of the euro-area average.

Nonetheless, against the backdrop of the Russian war in Ukraine and Kyiv's hasty application for EU membership, Croatia’s imminent adoption of the euro sends a potentially significant political signal.

Croatia was itself at war in the early 1990s during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia. The country applied for EU membership in 2003 and joined the bloc in 2013. That was the last time the EU expanded.

Recommended Stories

  • Visit by China's top diplomat underscores importance of Zimbabwe ties

    A trip to Harare this month by China's top diplomat has underscored the importance of Beijing's relationship with Zimbabwe, its firmest economic and diplomatic ally in Africa. Zimbabwe has been cut off from global capital markets in the two decades since the United States and some other Western nations imposed sanctions on Harare over human rights violations and the seizure of land from white farmers, leaving Beijing as the main financier of infrastructure projects such as hydroelectric dams, ai

  • Sri Lanka: Opposition leader ready to run for presidency

    Sajith Premadasa tells the BBC he plans to run for the presidency, after urgent talks with allies.

  • Central Florida resort being charged with discrimination against transgender woman

    A Central Florida RV Resort Park is being charged with discrimination after sending a letter to a transgender resident.

  • Boris Johnson's replacement as Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister will be announced on September 5

    The Conservative leadership contest will officially start on Tuesday and conclude in early September, 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady announced.

  • Boeing Could Lose Billions in Sales to Airbus if It Cancels the 737 MAX 10

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun recently hinted that his company could drop the longest version of the MAX jet from its product lineup.

  • China’s Suspected IP Thieves Targeted by Twins’ Utah Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee has for decades been a hotbed of US nuclear experimentation. It’s also a target for countries seeking to steal American secrets. More than 1,700 technologies developed in the lab are in China’s crosshairs, according to three-year-old startup Strider Technologies Inc. The list includes ion beams, nuclear power equipment and energy storage materials.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWal

  • U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges

    The recent attendance by four Asia Pacific leaders at the NATO summit reflects a "consequential shift" in the U.S. transatlantic security partnership which Washington seeks to expand to better counter China, a senior U.S. diplomat told Reuters. In an interview in Seoul, Derek Chollet, counselor of the U.S. Department of State who serves as a senior policy advisor to Secretary Antony Blinken, said he sees "great potential" for cooperation between South Korea and NATO, built on previous exchanges including global efforts to help Ukraine and European countries joining RIMPAC military exercises in Asia.

  • Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices - U.S. official

    The global price of oil could surge by 40% to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss implementation of the U.S. price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said. The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia's marginal cost of production so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.

  • Local cat rescue searching for person who tightly wrapped rubber band around abandoned kitten’s leg

    A local cat rescue is looking for the person who tightly wrapped a rubber band around an abandoned kitten’s leg.

  • Sri Lanka's political chaos persists as crisis talks go on

    A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister, whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered by the country’s economic collapse. Crowds of demonstrators overran Rajapaksa’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday and demanded they step down in the most dramatic day of the three-month crisis. Leaders of two opposition parties held talks Monday but could not agree on their choices for president and prime minister.

  • Cypress woman sued for $250k for feeding ducks near her home

    The woman's homeowner's association wants $250,000 from her, saying what she's doing is violating several deed restrictions.

  • Maine energy: How one hydropower project sparked a $100m 'hoohah'

    A proposal to send hydropower from Canada to the US was cancelled after significant pushback.

  • Couple threatened with foreclosure for feeding ducks near home

    Kathleen Rowe reportedly began feeding the ducks near her home to cope with the loss of her only child

  • Sri Lanka president captured on video fleeing as protestors storm Colombo residence

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was captured on video escaping via ship on the day protesters stormed his official Colombo residence. In the video, President Rajapaksa is seen running and rolling his luggage onto a large navy ship. The large viral demonstrations took place despite the president’s attempts at a 36-hour state of emergency and ban of social media.

  • Rocklin files new legal challenge to Loomis Costco

    After a Placer County Superior Court judge ruled partly in Rocklin's favor in its initial lawsuit opposing a new Costco store in neighboring Loomis, the city has filed a new legal challenge.

  • Russia wins fight to limit aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months

    The Security Council headed toward approval of a U.N. resolution Tuesday to extend humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria's rebel-held northwest, after Russia won its demand for only a six-month mandate. Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored a resolution calling for a yearlong extension that was vetoed Friday by Russia, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until Jan. 10, 2023.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Appeals court sides with officers in South Bend 'police tapes' case, paving way for a trial

    The Common Council could appeal the recent decision. If not, the case will go back to local court and move toward a trial.

  • Local mother searching for dog after sitter disappears with her

    It’s a pet owner’s worst nightmare: leaving a furry friend in the care of someone else, only for them not to be there when they return. It became a reality for a local woman.

  • Mehmet Oz Mocked By Senate Foe John Fetterman With Sassy Plane Banner

    "Aerial trolling!!!!" goofs Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who underscores confusion about where Trump-endorsed Oz actually resides.