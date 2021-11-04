Croatia, Slovenia hit highest number of daily COVID-19 infections

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia reported on Thursday 6,310 infections of COVID-19 which is the highest daily number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, the national health authorities said.

At the moment there are 25,628 active COVID-19 cases in a country of around 4 million people, while 1,680 patients require hospital treatment.

In Croatia a bit over 50% of population is fully vaccinated and experts largely blame such a low vaccination rate for the increase in infections in recent weeks.

In neighbouring Slovenia, the authorities also reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, with 4,511 infections. Also in Slovenia just slightly over 50% of its 2 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)

