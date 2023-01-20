Croatian president blasts EU penalties against Hungary

JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Croatia's president said Friday that efforts by the European Union to uphold democratic standards in member countries threatened to tear the bloc apart, and condemned EU efforts to financially penalize Hungary for its alleged breaches of rule of law standards.

President Zoran Milanović made the statements during a news conference in Hungary's capital Budapest following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák. Milanović echoed frequent Hungarian criticism of the EU, saying the bloc was overreaching in its powers over member states and that this excessive control had precipitated Brexit and driven the United Kingdom out.

The EU shouldn't become, he said, a “United States of Europe,” adding that EU procedures against Hungary — which have frozen billions of euros in funding to Budapest over corruption and rule of law concerns — threatened to destroy the 27-member bloc.

"This sort of approach (between the EU and Hungary) is deeply irritating,” he said, warning that “today it is Hungary, tomorrow it will be some bigger country that will need to be ‘taught a lesson.’”

Milanović won the presidential election in Croatia in late 2019 as a liberal and left-leaning candidate, a counterpoint to the conservative government currently in power in the newest EU member state. But he has since made a turn to populist nationalism, and criticized Western policies both toward the Balkans and Russia.

Milanović has thus developed a reputation as pro-Russia, which he has denied. Yet in recent months, he has openly opposed the admission of Finland and Sweden into NATO amid the war in Ukraine, and the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia as part of EU aid to the embattled country.

While the heads of state said they both condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine and support its territorial integrity, Milanović said he, like Hungary’s government, doesn't support sanctions against Moscow, and characterized the conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war between Russia and the United States.

“The question is how much damage (sanctions) will bring upon us. It creates damage to Europe,” Milanović said. “We managed to bring Russia and China closer together. In whose interest is this? All those questions will have to be answered to me, especially by those who are making those decisions in my name. I demand an answer.”

Novák on Friday told the news conference that she welcomed Croatia’s Jan. 1 entrance into the 27-country Schengen Area, a zone of border-free travel in Europe.

With the entrance of Croatia into the zone, a border fence separating Hungary and Croatia was subsequently dismantled, a change that Novák said would grow tourism and ease travel between the neighboring countries and move the EU’s external borders further to the south.

Novák also called on Ukrainian authorities to respect the rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia, where she said that Hungarian flags had been recently removed from public institutions in what she called a restriction of minority rights.

___

Jovana Gec contributed to this report from Belgrade, Serbia.

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary blocks allocation of 500 million of EU military aid to Ukraine

    Hungary has blocked the allocation to Ukraine of the seventh tranche of €500 million from the European Peace Fund, which is intended for military aid. Source: high-ranking EU diplomat in a comment to RMF FM, Polish news agency; European Pravda Details: Until now, Hungary, which does not provide Ukraine with any weapons, has refrained from making decisions about the next tranches of aid from the European Peace Fund and has not blocked this support.

  • Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches

    Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country's huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in the political capital La Paz would see the CBC consortium partner on direct lithium extraction from the country's Potosi and Oruro salt flats. The agreement could help finally unlock Bolivia's huge potential as a supplier of lithium for batteries needed to power the global shift to electric vehicle, although projects to mine the ultralight metal take many years and doubts remain around the direct extraction technology being used.

  • UK's king asks windfarm deal profits be directed to public

    King Charles III has asked that annual profits from a 1 billion-pound ($1.2 billion) Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family. The Crown Estate confirmed Thursday that it had signed lease agreements for six offshore wind projects.

  • Challengers and challenges: The promise and perils of UK leadership

    British leaders should take care to preserve unity among Ukraine's allies in their push to send more and better weapons to Kyiv.

  • Tired Koreans unconvinced by proposed new labor law

    STORY: This is a ‘nap café’ in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, where overworked people can have a rest.Park Sang-seon sometimes sneaks away from his office to spend his lunch break here "I usually take a catnap during lunch time. I can't get enough sleep as I need to take care of my work, relationship, and personal life. So, I take this time to sleep."More than 18% of South Koreans worked more than 50 hours a week in 2021,according to unpublished data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.The South Korean government is set to announce a labour reform bill next month which it hopes will give some flexibility to its workforce and encourage people to have children. But not many are convinced that their work-life balance will change for the better.Under the new bill, workers will be able to choose how much overtime work they can take on either a weekly, monthly or even a yearly basis.The government also says Workers can bank the overtime hours in exchange for time off.It’s a departure from the 52-hour workweek that was enacted in 2018 in hopes of improving the quality of life.The government believes workers will end up working less in the end, but it also means that people can work up to 69 hours in one week every month.Some workers, like 27-year-old Albert Kim, say the proposal ignores a lot of the cultural and social nuances of work in the East Asian nation."if it's 6 p.m., you don't just run out the door. You kind of carefully put on your clothes and make sure you watch what your co-workers are doing, so you're not the one leaving while everyone's still working. And that's kind of part of the reason why it's going to be a problem to implement this new labour reform bill, because that still exists."South Korea is facing a demographic crisis.It already has one of the lowest fertility rate in the world, and a rapidly ageing population. Government data shows the working-age population peaked at 38 million in 2019, and is set to drop by more than 9 million by 2040.

  • Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

    As Arsenal sit at the top of the table ahead of champions Manchester City, we look at the best players at the halfway point of the campaign

  • Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed to boost defense spending by more than a third through 2030 and to “transform" France's nuclear-armed military, to better face evolving threats and take into account the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros (nearly $450 billion) in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” The money would notably go to modernizing France's nuclear arsenal, boosting intelligence spending by 60%, doubling the number of military reservists, reinforcing cyberdefense and developing more remote-controlled weapons.

  • First U.N. aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine's frontline

    A U.N. spokesperson said a three-truck convoy brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, the first such delivery to the area by the global body as it seeks to step up front-line aid in the war. The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "People there are in dire need of aid so we are indeed happy this convoy has reached (them)," Laerke added.

  • Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

    The esteemed actress will lend her support, no matter what.

  • Have flu, RSV and Covid peaked? There are some good signs, experts say.

    Is flu season over? ER visits for flu, RSV and Covid are falling nationwide, new research shows.

  • Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

    Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company's news blog. It's one of the company's biggest-ever round of layoffs and adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry.

  • Davos 2023: Netherlands finalising Patriot system plan for Ukraine, to announce more support

    The Netherlands is finalising plans to provide Patriot air missile defence systems to Ukraine with Germany and the United States and will announce further military support to Kyiv on Friday, Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Thursday. Dozens of Ukraine's allies meet on Friday at a U.S. army base in Ramstein, Germany, with billions of dollars in new weapons to be pledged. "We are joining the United States, Germany in their project to provide Patriots to Ukraine," Ollongren told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

  • Kenya Moore Says She's 'Come a Long Way' After Abandonment by Mom Who 'Pretended That She Never Had a Child'

    The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares how her childhood influenced her approach to motherhood with daughter Brooklyn: "I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had"

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter sells espresso makers, computers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the auctioning of Twitter’s espresso makers and computers.

  • Gemini’s Bitcoin Inflows From Other Exchanges Dropped to Roughly Six-Year Low, CryptoQuant Data Shows

    Gemini’s 30-day simple moving average of its BTC inflows from accounts on other exchanges suggest traders find Gemini less desirable than other exchanges.

  • Giants’ Brian Daboll: Sterling Shepard ‘one of the best leaders I’ve been around’

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll heaped praise on WR Sterling Shepard for his leadership and selflessness.

  • The 'carrier killer' missile Russia fired into a Ukrainian apartment building, killing dozens, is 'notoriously inaccurate' and unpredictable, intelligence and experts say

    The missile can't distinguish targets easily over land, making it a bad idea to fire it into a civilian area, unless you just don't care, experts say.

  • 22-year-old charged in 2021 murder in east Raleigh, police say

    A 38-year-old man died in February 2021 after he was shot on Milburnie Road.

  • The Man Enforcing Texas’ Crackdown on Wall Street Over ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- The crackdown started last year with a letter from a little-known Texas politician. Sent to more than 100 of the world’s largest financial firms, the missive demanded they make clear whether they restrict business with the fossil-fuel industry. If so, they’d risk getting shut out of working with the fastest-growing US state.Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesHolmes Should Be in P

  • Peru president vows to punish protest "violence"

    STORY: Unrest in Lima on Thursday night (January 19), after thousands of protesters, many from Peru's heavily indigenous south, descended on the capital.Angered by a mounting death toll since unrest erupted last month, calling for sweeping change and blasting the government and police for deadly clashes in the southern cities of Ayacucho and Juliaca.They want President Dina Boluarte to resign, then snap elections and a new constitution."Dina, assassin, the people reject you,” they chanted.But on Thursday night Boluarte accused protesters of vandalism and vowed they'd be subject to the "full rigor of the law." “That was not a peaceful protest. The violent acts that occurred in December and January will not go unpunished.”This building in the city's historic center caught fire. Police estimated the march at around 3,500 people, but others speculated it attracted more than double that.The mounting death toll in the worst unrest Peru has seen in two decades stands at 45, with the latest victim on Thursday, according to government figures.Over the past month, many from Peru's poorer, rural regions have vented anger at the Lima establishment over inequality and rising prices.The protests were sparked by the dramatic ouster of leftist former President Pedro Castillo in early December after he tried to illegally close Congress and consolidate his grip on power.