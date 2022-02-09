Croc in Indonesia freed from tire after 6 years
Croc in Indonesia freed from tire after 6 years
Croc in Indonesia freed from tire after 6 years
The nearly 15-foot long crocodile was first spotted with the tire around her neck in 2016.
Taiwan-based Foxconn will launch an $8 billion investment in Indonesia in the third quarter of this year to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries, an Indonesian minister said on Wednesday. The iPhone assembler will build a factory on 200 hectares (494.21 acres) of an industrial zone in Batang in Central Java to make battery cells, cathode precursor and telecommunication spare parts in addition to the vehicles, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told a forum. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the investment.
A wild crocodile with a used motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years has finally been freed by an Indonesian bird catcher in a tireless effort that wildlife conservation officials hailed as a milestone Wednesday. The beast was seen on the city’s river with the tire around its neck becoming increasingly tighter, running the risk of choking her. Conservation officials were racing to rescue the crocodile since residents spotted the reptile in 2016, generating sympathy among residents and worldwide.
The displays, which cast into stark relief two different elements of suffering, are part of a new exhibition at the national museum of the Netherlands. The array of baby clothes "doesn’t show the violence directly, but it’s this indirect impact of the violence that’s been shown by these objects,” museum director Taco Dibbits told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Indonesia's War of Independence is shown through the eyes of 23 witnesses, ranging from a young Indonesian boy with a box of watercolors covertly painting troop movements in his hometown to famed photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson's iconic images of President Sukarno being sworn into office at the sultan's palace in Yogyakarta on Dec. 17, 1949.
"I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here but they were scared. It got caught in the trap I set up," said Central Sulawesi province resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.After capturing the reptile, Tili used a small saw to cut the tire and posed for photographs afterwards.The crocodile had been elusive, only rarely resurfacing in the water, Tili said. He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log with live chickens and ducks as bait. After tracking the reptile for three weeks, it escaped his trap twice.The crocodile had evoked sympathy from local residents who worried the tire would eventually choke it as the reptile grew in size.In January 2020, provincial conservation authorities had offered an unspecified reward for anyone who could remove the structure. It's unclear whether Tili will try to claim it.
A wild crocodile in Indonesia who was trapped in a tyre for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber vice and released back into the wild.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday opposed a bid by families of people killed in two Boeing Co 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to declare that the government violated their legal rights when it reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the plane maker last year to resolve a criminal charge. Despite opposing the families' request, the department said in a court filing that "the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims' beneficiaries before entering into" the deferred prosecution agreement - a type of corporate plea deal. The settlement, reached in January 2021 near the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, capped a 21-month government investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the two crashes, in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, that killed a total of 346 people.
Millions of coronavirus tests are traveling across the nation, many through winter weather. Freezing temperatures could affect test results, experts say.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
Brooke Shields poses topless in ad for Jordache jeans more than 40 years after her famous Calvin Klein ads, saying, “This is my 56-year-old body.”
The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best convenient option for Super Bowl Sunday.
His wife, Lexis, wants his cause of death to be a "warning" to the public and plans to create a foundation in his honor.
She's opening up for the first time since Kanye accused her of being a "bully."
A Black Federal Express driver says that he was shot at by a white man during his shift. The 24-year-old man has given pictures to […]
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
Jennifer Crumbley's coworker testified Tuesday that Jennifer and her husband, James Crumbley, were seeing other people throughout 2021.
The House GOP leader still defended the Republican National Committee’s suggestion that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “legitimate political discourse.”
No one in the NBA, including the Pacers, expected the Kings to trade Tyrese Haliburton