Croc thieves get away with nearly $3K in merchandise from Tanger Outlets store

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for two people suspected of nabbing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Crocs store at the Tanger Outlets off Highway 17.

A third person has been arrested on charges of shoplifting and simple assault connected to the Monday incident, but authorities haven’t released the name.

In addition to making off with 33 pairs of the footwear valued at $2,104, the trio swiped $778 worth of charms known as “jibbitz,” according to a police report. Their total haul was $2,883.87

The assault charge came after a suspect struck somebody’s phone and hand with pair of red Crocs.

