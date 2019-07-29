The Crock-Pot 8-in-1 multi-use cooker is on sale for $20 off at Walmart

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: The versatile Crock-Pot multi-use cooker, which is also a pressure cooker, is $49 at Walmart. It's typically $69.99, so you'll save $20.99.

Before there was the Instant Pot, there was the Crock-Pot. The iconic device that turned the office potluck into a full blown episode of Chopped. Known for the convenience of all day slow cooking, the Crock-Pot made coming home from a long day of hard work to a warm home cooked meal accessible, and “Sorry kids, there’s food at the house” every mom’s favorite phrase.

This Crock-Pot does more than slow cooking, though. It also pressure cooks, steams, and even sautés, making it your go-to appliance for essentially every meal including desserts. It is perfectly sized for large family meals (but we won’t judge if you keep that meatloaf all for yourself). With eight one-touch digital settings, the Crock-Pot is great for self proclaimed “non cookers” as it is almost impossible to burn something (almost). Read more...

More about Walmart, Pressure Cooker, Mashable Shopping, Instant Pot, and Slow Cooker