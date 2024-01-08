Crockett Middle School to host Empty Bowls event

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Jan. 8—Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., will host its third annual event leading up to the Empty Bowls event 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Crockett Middle School cafeteria.

Students, staff and their families will learn to make and glaze bowls along with University of Texas Permian Basin Pots-n- Prints.

The bowls will then be donated to the Empty Bowls Project benefiting the West Texas Food Bank. The Empty Bowls event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Former Crockett Middle School Principal Maribel Aranda and art teacher Priscilla Hernandez started the event a couple of years ago and it keeps growing every year. Aranda is now Director of Administrative Services for Ector County ISD.

