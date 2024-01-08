Crockett Middle School to host Empty Bowls event

Jan. 8—Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., will host its third annual event leading up to the Empty Bowls event 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Crockett Middle School cafeteria.

Students, staff and their families will learn to make and glaze bowls along with University of Texas Permian Basin Pots-n- Prints.

The bowls will then be donated to the Empty Bowls Project benefiting the West Texas Food Bank. The Empty Bowls event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

Former Crockett Middle School Principal Maribel Aranda and art teacher Priscilla Hernandez started the event a couple of years ago and it keeps growing every year. Aranda is now Director of Administrative Services for Ector County ISD.