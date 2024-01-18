People in South Florida were shocked to see a special visitor in their community.

However, they were even more surprised when they learned it could not be removed.

A large crocodile was found sunbathing on the dock of a condo building in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Crocodile found sunbathing on floating dock in Florida, HOA told it can’t be removed

The reptile was already tagged, and state wildlife officials had already been tracking it.

However, the HOA president was told that the crocodile would have to leave on its own terms because it is a protected species.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it could be weeks before the crocodile decides to move on.

