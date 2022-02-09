Crocodile freed from tire that was stuck around her neck for six years

Reuters Videos

"I caught the crocodile by myself. I was asking for help from people here but they were scared. It got caught in the trap I set up," said Central Sulawesi province resident Tili, 35, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.After capturing the reptile, Tili used a small saw to cut the tire and posed for photographs afterwards.The crocodile had been elusive, only rarely resurfacing in the water, Tili said. He set up a basic trap with a rope tied to a log with live chickens and ducks as bait. After tracking the reptile for three weeks, it escaped his trap twice.The crocodile had evoked sympathy from local residents who worried the tire would eventually choke it as the reptile grew in size.In January 2020, provincial conservation authorities had offered an unspecified reward for anyone who could remove the structure. It's unclear whether Tili will try to claim it.