Crocodile jumps from zoo van and chaos breaks out in Florida traffic, video shows

An 8-foot crocodile broke out of a zoo van in St. Augustine, resulting in a surreal brawl in the median of Florida’s busy A1A highway.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, and St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park reports the 150-pound crocodile was being relocated two minutes away to another part of the zoo when it escaped. It happened across the street from the park.

“This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

“Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to (its) new habitat. At no time was there any real danger as the animal’s mouth was secured.”

The zoo added that “this is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this.”

Driver Jessica Stark pulled out her cell phone and began recording as the crocodile was making its way into a landscaped median.

Her video, which has been viewed more than 120,000 times as of Feb. 23, shows a tug-of-war between the crocodile and three zoo staffers clinging to a rope. Two women — general curator Gen Anderson and reptile zookeeper Karsyn McCreedy — are credited with bringing the reptile under control, but it took as many as five people to get it back in the van.

The incident lasted just minutes, zoo staffers said.

“I was right behind the van when it crawled out,” Stark wrote on Facebook.

“It happened so fast I thought it was a big piece of rubber (I’m blind). Nope it was a freaking gator. ... He almost made it to the other side! Those gator farm people are savage and handled it.”

She joked the reptile had the courtesy of waiting until after “the school rush” so as not to snarl traffic in the area.

Response on social media to the video, which was shared by the zoo, has been a mix of awe of the fearless female zookeepers and admiration for the untamed crocodile.

There have also been a lot of jokes that it appears to be heading toward a Budweiser delivery truck across the street.

“He must really love Budweiser!” TJ Jo wrote.

“He’s wrestling two (people) to get another beer. What’s more American than that?” Dylan Boss posted.

“That must of been some scary driving for that gator to jump the heck out,” Marci Thesken said.

