Crocodile twin attacked in Mexico: I thought I was going to die

Melissa Laurie (right) had been swimming in a lagoon at night when she was attacked by a crocodile, prompting sister Georgia to wade in after her - Facebook/Melissa Laurie (right) had been swimming in a lagoon at night when she was attacked by a crocodile, prompting sister Georgia to wade in after her

A British zookeeper who was attacked by a crocodile while swimming in Mexico has said she thought she was going to die.

Melissa Laurie, 28, was in a lagoon near Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca state with her twin Georgia when the reptile attacked.

She told the Sun: "I remember screaming underwater.

"And in that moment my mind was racing because I thought I was going to die.

"I thought I was never going to see my family or my sister again."

Melissa Laurie, 28, was swimming in a lagoon at night with her twin Georgia 10 miles from Puerto Escondido - FACEBOOK

Georgia pulled her sister from the water before both women were taken to hospital, with the pair later returning to the UK to continue Melissa's recovery.

Asked earlier by the BBC if she felt like a hero, Georgia said: "It's a difficult one. I don't. I think maybe that comes down to self-esteem.

"If someone told me the same story, I'd say 'Wow! That's so brave of you, you're a hero!' But it's hard to believe compliments yourself when someone says these things to you."