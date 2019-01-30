Has Crocs (CROX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Crocs (CROX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Crocs is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 35.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CROX has returned 9.12% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 7.86%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.93% this year, meaning that CROX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CROX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



