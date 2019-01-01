Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Crocs (CROX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Crocs is one of 251 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 59.26% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CROX has moved about 105.54% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.05%. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CROX is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CROX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.