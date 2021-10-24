Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Crocs:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$623m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$350m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Crocs has an ROCE of 45%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Crocs' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Crocs' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Crocs is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 45% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Crocs is utilizing 196% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Crocs has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Crocs does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

