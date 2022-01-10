Crocs’ Streak Continues, Lululemon Warns on Omnicron + Other Top Footwear Forecasts Ahead of ICR

Shoshy Ciment
·3 min read

Major footwear brands are announcing updated sales and earnings expectations ahead of their virtual presentations at the 24th annual ICR conference, which begins today and runs through Wednesday.

Crocs, Caleres, Genesco, Boot Barn, and Lululemon have all pre-announced expectations for Q4 and the full year. In some cases, these brands are posting better than expected results, despite supply chain slowdowns and impacts from the Omicron variant.

More from Footwear News

For example, Crocs said it expects to hit record 2021 revenues, marking about 67% growth compared to 2020. The company expects Q4 revenues to grow about 42% and a Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of about 28%. For 2022, Crocs expects to see revenue grow more than 20% compared to 2021, which falls in line with the company’s broader plan to achieve $5 billion in sales by 2026.

Crocs expects its recently acquired Hey Dude brand to see between $700 and $750 million in fiscal year 2022, in line with its goal to make it a $1 billion brand by 2024.

“We remain incredibly confident in the Crocs brand and continue to expect to achieve $5 billion in revenues by 2026, even before any Hey Dude revenues,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees.

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser said he is confident that Crocs will apply its own success to the Hey Dude brand, which has the potential to reach a wider market. Stifel analyst Jim Duffy was more hesitant and noted that Crocs’ growth is concentrated in North America via its classic clog, making the stock riskier more subject to fashion changes.

Boot Barn, Caleres, and Genesco also announced positive preliminary results for its upcoming quarters. Boot Barn expects net sales to increase 71.1% to about $485.9 million for Q3. Caleres, which owns Sam Edelman, Famous Footwear and more brands, expects record adjusted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.10 as opposed to its previously announced expectation of between $3.80 and $3.90 for fiscal year 2021.

And Genesco, which owns Journeys and Johnston & Murphy, expects to land in the middle of its full year earnings per share guidance of between $6.40 and $6.90.

“We are pleased with our performance this holiday selling season, especially given the supply chain challenges, as strong full-priced selling drove better than expected sales and profitability,” said Genesco board chair, president and CEO Mimi E. Vaughn.

On the other hand, Lululemon said on Monday that it expects net revenue to be on the lower end of its range of $2.125 billion to $2.165 billion for Q4 of fiscal year 2021. The company also expects diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be on the low end of its ranges of $3.24 to $3.31 and $3.25 to $3.32.

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said that limiting staffing, reduced hours, and capacity constraints from Omicron effects impacted results for the company. Shares of Lululemon fell over 4.5% on Monday following the announcement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Zynga Soared While Lululemon Slumped Monday

    2022 hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the stock market, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken the brunt of the damage so far. The index was down 4% in the first week of trading in the new year, and on Monday morning as of 8 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq were down another 153 points to 15,428. Adding to the Nasdaq's woes on Monday morning was Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), whose shares fell after the yoga apparel retailer gave downbeat news on preliminary results from the holiday season.

  • A Week In Portland, OR, On A Joint $388,000 Income

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a civil engineer on maternity leave who has a joint income of $388,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on La Croix. Occupation: Part-time civil engineer, part-time real estate investor (currently on maternity leave)Industry: Municipal Infrastructure, Real EstateA

  • Lululemon Stock Sinks on Profit Warning as Omicron Impacts Staff, Store Hours

    The athletic apparel retailer says it expects earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter at the low end of the company's ranges.

  • Crocs expects full-year revenue to reach a record

    Crocs Inc. says 2021 revenue is expected to hit a record of about 67% growth, the company said in an announcement leading up to this week's ICR Conference. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $2.287 billion, implying 65% growth. For the fourth quarter, Crocs expects a revenue increase of 42%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $561.1 million, suggesting 36.4% growth. And for 2022, the company expects revenue growth compared to 2021, excluding the HeyDude brand, of 20%. The FactSet conse

  • Crocs Expects Record Revenue Growth. The Stock Trades Lower.

    Crocs said Monday it was expecting record revenue growth of about 67% in 2021, exceeding the Wall Street consensus call for 65%. The company bought Heydude, an Italian casual footwear brand, last month. It makes light and comfortable products such as slip-ons for men, women, and children, priced at around $60.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    The stock market is off to a rocky start in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 1.9% already. On the other hand, a steep loss can be a signal to head for the exits and cut your losses -- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fits that bill. DocuSign is best known as the leader in digital signature technology, but to avoid the pitfalls of a one-dimensional business model, it has expanded into some key verticals.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • Eli Manning joins private equity firm Brand Velocity Partners

    Eli Manning is the latest retired NFL great to join the world of private equity, this morning announcing that he's joined Brand Velocity Partners. Not as a part-time adviser or conference glad-hander, but as an actual partner.Why it matters: BVP, founded in 2019 to buy consumer brand companies, has interest in expanding into sports investing, including the growing business of buying up pro teams. Manning lends the firm extra credibility and contacts in that space and says it will be his primary

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms in Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Alibaba Stock Gets a Target Price Cut. Here’s Why It’s Still a Buy.

    Investors have been rushing to buy Alibaba stock since the beginning of the year. That's largely due to the shares looking attractively cheap.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the recession alarm, says bitcoin is hugely overvalued, and warns against investing in China

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted emerging-market stocks, and joked that only "momentum investors on large doses of steroids" would buy NFTs.