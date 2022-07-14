Crocs Is Suing Japanese Retailer Daiso for Selling $3 USD Knock-Offs

Crocs is suing Japanese retailer Daiso for selling $3 USD knock-off versions of its Classic Clog.

The footwear brand filed an official complaint to the California District Court last month, claiming that the franchise -- well-known for its 100-yen shops -- is stocking cheaper versions of its original design. Documents from Crocs state that the Daiso sandals are "virtually identical to the design of Crocs’ three-dimensional design marks," and that Daiso is trying to "free-ride and trade on the significant goodwill developed by Crocs through its innovative footwear."

"This infringement and dilution scheme is intended to confuse, deceive, and mislead consumers into drawing associations between Crocs and Daiso and their respective footwear products so that Daiso can enjoy unfair gains and profits at the expense of Crocs," a statement from the law firm Arnold and Porter Kay Scholer representing Crocs reads.

Take a closer look at Daiso's clogs retailing around $3 to $3.50 USD down below.