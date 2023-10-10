Croffles, souvlaki, hot 'dawgs' and more: The newest eateries to try around Bucks County

Have you ever wondered, “What is a croffle?” or “How can I become “Tamer of the Beast”?

Probably not, but this guide to the latest places to eat tackles those questions anyway and more.

From a southeast Asian street food spot to a family-owned Greek eatery, here are the newest restaurants to try in and around Bucks County this fall:

Mochiatsu, Feasterville

Mochiatsu opened its fifth franchise location in Feasterville last month, serving a mix of trendy southeast Asian street food made fresh every day.

This quick-service restaurant with indoor seating offers a menu featuring several varieties of mochi doughnuts, mochi ice cream, Korean hot dogs, Korean chicken, takoyaki bowls and croffles — a hybrid waffle made using croissant dough and different topping choices.

Specialty drinks are also available, such as Austrian coffee, boba tea, milk tea, iced tea and green tea.

Some customer favorites include Raspberry in the Dark, a Nutella mochi doughnut topped with fresh raspberries; Vanilla Sky, a vanilla mochi doughnut with blue vanilla icing and topped with a Nutella drizzle and sprinkles; Full Mozzarella Korean Hot Dog covered in hot Cheetos; and Potato Half and Half Korean Hot Dog covered in French Fries.

Go: 270 E. Street Road in Feasterville; 215-965-1602; mochiatsu.com

Cheese Dawgs, Bristol

This one has been around for more than a decade, but it just got some fresh new digs. After a six-month hiatus since closing up shop in March, Cheese Dawgs is back with a new home at Naked Brewing’s Bristol Taproom on Mill Street.

With an extensive menu feature a variety of signature and specialty hot dogs — such as the Wild Bill Big Dawg, topped with chili, mac n’ beer cheese and Fritos — it’s the perfect pairing for Naked Brewing’s craft beer.

Turkey or veggie dog substitutions are also available.

Want to put your appetite to the test? Consider their Beast Challenge where you’re up against the clock to finish a two-foot hot dog in 10 minutes or less to earn the title “Tamer of the Beast.”

Go: Naked Brewing Bristol Taproom, 212 Mill St. in Bristol; 267-554-7129; Cheese Dawgs on Facebook

Manhattan Bagel, Dublin

Following the closing of Goldie’s Grill at The Station, Manhattan Bagel set up shop to offer breakfast in the mornings, while teaming up with Little Devils, another eatery in the works that will operate out of the shared space in the evenings once they open.

Owners Don and Stephanie Bradley also operate two other locations in Chalfont and Lansdale.

“To be able to open in Dublin is pretty special. Being in The Station, is really cool and what they’ve done is awesome,” Bradley said. “There’s a need there for breakfast and coffee, a meeting spot. This will allow it to be an all-day facility now where people in the community can come to all day.”

Manhattan Bagel is a fast-casual eatery serving fresh-baked bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, bakery treats, frozen drinks and coffee.

Go: The Station, 139 N. Main St. in Dublin; 215-703-8094; manhattanbageldublin.com

Opa Grille, Doylestown

After Hot Spot closed in December, Doylestown was without a Greek restaurant, but that all changed when Opa Grill opened last month.

Working in the kitchen together was a reunion of sorts for its two owners, Gus Mamounas and Jimmy Giannoumis, who first brought their cooking to the public at The Acropolis, a Greek restaurant at The Gallery in Philadelphia that they owned together for more than 10 years.

At Opa Grille, they’ve created a menu made up of family recipes passed down through the generations with Greek favorites such as spanakopita and chicken souvlaki.

Other must-try dishes include their gyros and their moussaka, a Greek casserole layered with seasoned ground beef, sliced eggplant, potatoes, and topped with a baked béchamel.

Go: 266 S. Main St., Doylestown; 215-798-6950; opa-grille.com

Wheat & Vine Provisions, Doylestown

Wheat & Vine Provision, which started in Dublin, opened a second location in Doylestown last month — but this one comes with an added bonus.

Inside the gourmet specialty foods store, Wheat & Vine’s newest store includes a cozy café, where they’ve partnered with Rival Bros. Coffee Roasters in Philadelphia and Pie Bird Farm in Ottsville, to offer a selection of coffee and tea drinks, alongside scratch pies, quiches, scones and other baked treats.

Jessica Jackson, who co-owns Wheat & Vine with her husband Kevin, said future plans include selling frozen ready-to-bake pies, custom-ordered pies and an expanded menu of sandwiches, soups and salads featuring products sold in the store.

“We always wanted to create a space where you were both visually inspired and you could taste the products. It’s an opportunity for people to experience the food before they take it home to their own kitchens,” she said.

Go: 266 S. Main. St. in Doylestown; wheatandvineprovisions.com

