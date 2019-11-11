Is Croma Security Solutions Group plc's (LON:CSSG) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Roberto Fiorentino has been the CEO of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) since 2012. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Croma Security Solutions Group

How Does Roberto Fiorentino's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Croma Security Solutions Group plc is worth UK£14m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£299k for the year to June 2018. Notably, the salary of UK£296k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£156m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£250k.

So Roberto Fiorentino is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Croma Security Solutions Group has changed over time.

AIM:CSSG CEO Compensation, November 11th 2019 More

Is Croma Security Solutions Group plc Growing?

Croma Security Solutions Group plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 63% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 1.5%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Croma Security Solutions Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 271% over three years, Croma Security Solutions Group plc has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Roberto Fiorentino is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Croma Security Solutions Group shares (free trial).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Croma Security Solutions Group, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.