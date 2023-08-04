Cromer peregrine falcon nest attracted more than 13,000 bird fans

Falcons have bred on the Cromer church tower since 2019

More than 13,000 visitors have used a watchpoint to view the nest of a pair of peregrine falcons as their young hatched and fledged, organisers said.

A nesting box was first set up after a peregrine was seen on Cromer Parish Church in Norfolk in 2018.

This year's annual "peregrine watchpoint" attracted thousands of visitors over its five months.

The Cromer Peregrine Project (CPP) said this year the birds successfully reared two female falcons.

The group's chairman, Eddie Anderson, said the project brought the community together.

"It's the impact the peregrines have on local residents and visitors alike which is really impressive," he said.

The peregrine watchpoint - complete with binoculars - proves popular with Cromer residents and visitors

Volunteer Jane Crossen said that "Oh, wow" was "the most common thing volunteers hear when people see the peregrines through the telescope for the first time".

"Most of the time people would be unaware that the birds are even here if it wasn't for the watchpoint," she said.

The watchpoint is set up outside the museum in the town, with telescopes pointed at the nesting box.

