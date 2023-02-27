Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: €0.071 (vs €0.17 in FY 2021)

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €222.1m (up 11% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €39.6m (down 59% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 18% (down from 48% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: €0.071 (down from €0.17 in FY 2021).

CWBU Net Asset Value

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share: €2.42 (down 4.0% from FY 2021).

    • The current share price is 30% lower than NAV per share.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 6.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in Singapore are expected to grow by 4.0%.

Performance of the Singaporean REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 1.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

