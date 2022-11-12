Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last year, but the stock advances 6.7% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:CWBU) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 38%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 2.6%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down37% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

The recent uptick of 6.7% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust reported an EPS drop of 32% for the last year. We note that the 38% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of -33% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 33%, including dividends. The market shed around 2.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 6% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

