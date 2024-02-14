Cromwell man arrested for Middlebury armed robbery

Feb. 13—MIDDLEBURY — A Cromwell man was arrested Sunday in Elkhart in connection with a Middlebury robbery.

Arrested was Anthony W. Amaya Jr., 28, 3757 N. 900 West, Lot 67.

According to a statement from Middlebury police, Amaya faces preliminary charges of robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an armed robbery that was reported at Pizza Hut, 500 Spring Valley Road, Middlebury, on Feb. 7. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint while meeting with a person over a social media marketplace purchase, police stated. The suspect reportedly fled from the area after allegedly displaying a handgun and demanding the victim's property.

Amaya is being held at the Elkhart County Jail.