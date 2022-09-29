Is Cronos Australia Limited's (ASX:CAU) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 172% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Cronos Australia's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cronos Australia is:

23% = AU$6.0m ÷ AU$26m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.23.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Cronos Australia's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Cronos Australia has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 36% net income growth seen by Cronos Australia was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between Cronos Australia's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 33% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Cronos Australia fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cronos Australia Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Cronos Australia's significant three-year median payout ratio of 80% (where it is retaining only 20% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 37%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Cronos Australia's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Cronos Australia and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

