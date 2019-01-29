Cronos Group (CRON) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cronos Group (CRON) closed the most recent trading day at $18.15, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session.

Cronos Group (CRON) closed the most recent trading day at $18.15, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the cannabis company had gained 77.86% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 8.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRON as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.46 million, up 487.4% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRON. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 110% higher. CRON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note CRON's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 176. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

