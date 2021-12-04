Crook breaks into school, robs boy of water bottle at knifepoint

An 11-year-old boy was mugged at knifepoint by a teen intruder who walked into a Queens middle school just before dismissal and confronted the child in a bathroom, police said Saturday.

The armed thief, whom police described as in his teens and dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and a black knit cap, snuck into the Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School on 144th St. in Briarwood about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as class was ending for the day.

Once inside, he darted into a public restroom, finding the young student inside.

The teen thief flashed a knife and pointed it at the boy’s chest, demanding he hand over his money, cops said. When the child said he didn’t have any to give, the crook grabbed the boy’s water bottle and ran out of the school with it. The child wasn’t injured.

A school safety agent was unable to stop the teen from fleeing the building, police said.

About five minutes later, the enraged assailant tried to attack a 51-year-old man standing about a block from the school, at the corner near 85th Road and 148th St.

The teen argued with the man before lunging at him with a knife. He slashed at his victim repeatedly, cutting the fabric of the victim’s jacket, but never drawing blood, cops said. The suspect then threw a water bottle — believed to be the one he stole from the child — at his older victim before running off.

On Saturday cops released a sketch and a surveillance image of the teen in the hopes someone can identify him. He’s described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with a slim build and a light complexion. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.