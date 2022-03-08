Crook uses tree branch to bash worker inside Manhattan laundromat, steals $500 from register

A crook used a 2-foot tree branch to clobber a defenseless worker folding clothes in an Upper West Side laundromat, making off with $500, police and a co-worker of the victim said.

The robber walked into Broadway Bubbles on Broadway near W. 107th St. about 7:30 p.m. Sunday with branch in hand and bashed the 40-year-old employee several times in the back of her head.

The victim tried to block him with one hand and he hit her again. He then emptied the cash register of about $500 cash and ran off uptown on Broadway, according to the victim’s co-worker Ivy May.

“They got robbed and the woman got hit with a stick,” May said. “He hit her from behind because she was folding.”

May said the crook cased the joint before entering.

“I heard the man was walking around outside for five minutes,” she said. “He looked in the window to see if anyone was inside.”

The stunned victim ran into Martin Brothers liquor store next door and called police.

She suffered a cut on her head, pain and bruising and also an injury to the hand. Medics took her to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.

The police recovered the branch and are investigating.

“He used a stick from the tree,” May said, gesturing at a tree in front of the laundromat and estimating the stick to be two feet long. “A very big stick, like this long ... The lady here was bleeding.”