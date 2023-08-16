Crooked pub owners had major fire on land they own five years ago

Thirty six applications submitted to secure pub site as listed since fire - SWNS

The owners of the burnt down Crooked House pub have previously experienced a major fire on land belonging to them, it has emerged.

Land Registry documents show Adam Taylor, whose wife Carly bought the 18th century pub in Himley in the West Midlands in July, is a director of AT Contracting and Plant Hire, which owns a landfill site where a huge blaze broke out five years ago.

In August 2018, eight fire crews from across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire tackled a fire at Finmere after hundreds of tonnes of waste was engulfed by flames.

According to the BBC, the cause of the fire was never established.

Firefighters pumped water from a nearby lake which came amid a spate of field fires across the Oxfordshire countryside during a hot and dry summer.

The Telegraph has contacted Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for comment.

Locals are calling for justice amid fears pub burnt down in arson attack - PA

The Crooked House, known as the country’s wonkiest pub after it was affected by mining subsidence in the 19th century, was destroyed by flames on Aug 5 and demolished two days later without permission.

Staffordshire Police said it was treating the fire as arson as former regulars and the local MP launched a campaign for the pub to be rebuilt brick by brick.

On Monday, hopes for a reconstruction were boosted when Historic England said it was considering “all possible avenues”.

“We offered our support to South Staffordshire Council last week and have been in regular contact with the council since to provide specialist advice as needed,” said a spokesman.

“We are also happy to engage with the local community.”

The body hinted at the possibility of the site gaining listed status and said it had already received 36 applications for the pub since the fire, but emphasised that no decision had yet been made.

Carly Taylor previously bought a pub to turn into flats - Facebook

It had received two applications before the pub’s destruction.

Mrs Taylor, a 34-year-old former hair stylist, bought the 250-year-old building from Marston’s brewery in July. It had been listed for sale for £675,000.

The pub is accessed via a road owned by Himley Environmental, of which Mrs Taylor’s husband was a director until November 2021 and that operates as a landfill site a short distance from the Crooked House.

The couple are current or former directors of 18 companies, which include property development and waste management firms.

They had previously bought another pub in the area with the aim of turning it into flats.

Locals have said they heard a “party with loud music” at the pub on Saturday night, hours before the fire was reported.

