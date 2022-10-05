Crooks break into Bronx home, beat two sleeping men with baseball bats and rob them

Three bandits broke into a Bronx home, looted the place and attacked two sleeping men with baseball bats, injuring one critically, police said Wednesday.

Joshua Farjardo, 29, and two other crooks walked through an unlocked door of the home near Selwyn Ave. and Mount Eden Ave. in Claremont around 10 a.m. on Aug. 31, cops said.

Inside, the robbers forced their way through a locked door and bum rushed a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man who were sleeping.

Farjardo and his accomplices beat the men with baseball bats and a broom, seriously injuring the younger one, police said.

The robbers swiped three cell phones, an iPad and about $500 cash from the home before taking off.

Both men made their way to BronxCare Health System, where the 21-year-old man was in critical but stable condition and got treatment for injuries to the back of his head.

The 27-year-old victim was treated at the same hospital for injuries to his head and left knee and was released.

Police caught up with Farjardo on Sept. 13 and arrested him. He was hit with a slew of charges, including burglary, robbery and assault.

He is currently out on a $7,500 bail awaiting his next court appearance.

Cops on Wednesday released photos of the man and woman still wanted in the robbery and are asking the public’s help in tracking them down.