Crooks con Brooklyn man into opening apartment door, shoot him in leg, tie him up and steal his Rolex

A con artist used a bogus story about unpaid building dues to trick a Brooklyn man into opening his apartment door to a pair of armed robbers who shot him in the leg, tied him up and stole his Rolex, police said Sunday.

The trickster, a woman wielding a clipboard, came knocking on the 39-year-old victim’s door on Voorhies Ave. near Shore Parkway in Sheepshead Bay about 2 p.m. Saturday, telling him he hadn’t paid his monthly dues, cops said.

When he opened his door two men forced their way inside, guns in hand, police said.

The victim struggled with the robbers and one of them shot him in the left leg.

The robbers bound the bleeding victim’s wrists with zip ties and took his Rolex watch, an iPhone 12 and several credit cards. The stolen property is worth about $1,600, cops said.

The victim runs a sneaker business though it wasn’t clear if that’s why the robbers targeted him, police sources said.

After the crooks and their accomplice fled, medics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance images of the three suspects Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Cops describe the woman as about 5-foot-7 with a medium complexion and a full-figured build. She wore a blue denim jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

The armed men are described as both about 30, six -feet and 200 pounds with a dark complexion and a medium build. One wore a black hat, black face mask, black jacket, blue pants and black sneakers. The other wore a black Nike baseball hat, black sunglasses, a green jacket and tan pants with holes in the knees.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.